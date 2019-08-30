KRUM — The Krum Bobcats entered their first game with Robby Clark at the helm in search of revitalizing a program that has won just one game in the past two seasons.
However, Friday night’s showing against Plano John Paul II showed that Krum still has plenty of room to improve.
The Cardinals, who are coached by ex-Dallas Cowboy George Teague, amassed 333 yards of offense in the first half en route to a 44-19 victory over the Bobcats.
“I thought we were a little overwhelmed with their athleticism in the first half,” Clark said. “We played much more competitively in the second half. I was really proud of the way our kids responded to the challenge at halftime, and we won the second half, so we get to build off that.”
Plano John Paul’s athleticism shined bright on the first Friday night of the season. Quarterback Grayson James had a stellar night through the air for the Cardinals, completing 13 of 15 passes for 243 yards and six touchdowns in the first half. James did not play in the second half.
Jerand Bradley also played a big role in Plano John Paul’s high-flying offense with five receptions for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Bradley got the Cardinals off to a hot start with three touchdowns in the first quarter and helped his team to a 49-0 lead by halftime.
Meanwhile, Krum struggled to find its footing on offense, especially in the first half. The Bobcats finished the game with 63 total yards of offense.
Despite the lack of offense, Krum forced two turnovers in the second half that led to touchdowns. Junior Cade Hudson recovered a muffed punt in Plano John Paul territory before intercepting a pass and returning it to the Cardinal 3-yard line.
Hudson’s second half play and touchdowns from Jake Cook and Cooper Rankin rejuvenated a relatively quiet Krum sideline. The Bobcats went on to outscore the Cardinals 19-0 in the second half.
“At halftime, I told our guys that the score is irrelevant and it’s about our own intentional focus on getting better,” Clark said. “We’re a young team, we don’t have a lot of experience and we don’t have much depth, so we’re going to have to be some war daddies if we want to make it. I think we got some guys here that want to do that.”
Krum is slated for a nondistrict matchup with Pilot Point next Friday.
If the Bobcats want to compete with one of the better Class 3A teams in the area, they’ll need to build off momentum from tonight’s second half.
“We’ve just got to start stacking good days on top of one another,” Clark said. “We had a good half, and now we have to show up tomorrow and have a good Saturday practice. Then if we get better every day, we’ll show up at Pilot Point next week a better team.”
John Paul II 49, Krum 19
John Paul II
28
21
0
0
—
49
Krum
0
0
6
13
—
19
JP — Jerand Bradley 39 pass from Grayson James (Jackson Mata kick)
JP — Jerand Bradley 20 pass from Grayson James (Jackson Mata kick)
JP — Jerand Bradley 48 pass from Grayson James (Jackson Mata kick)
JP — Miles Parker 45 punt return (Jackson Mata kick)
JP — Donovan Johnson 20 pass from Grayson James (Jackson Mata kick)
JP — Donovan Johnson 13 pass from Grayson James (Jackson Mata kick)
JP — Jerand Bradley 34 pass from Grayson James (Jackson Mata kick)
KM — Trey Cook 5 run (kick failed)
KM — Jake Cook 17 pass from Cagen Clark (pass failed Cagen Clark)
KM — Cooper Rankin 3 run (Miguel Cordova kick)
JP
KM
First Downs
20
4
Rushing Yards
31-119
22-14
Passing Yards
265
49
Passing
16-22-1
4-14-0
Punts-Avg
1-0.00
6-35.50
Penalties
9-90
9-52
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — JP: Carson Collins 11-79, Grant Robinson 7-68, Dillon Williams 5-29, Grayson James 1-5, James Knight 4--17, Team Stat 3--45, KM: Trey Cook 11-23, Johnny Rodriguez 4-4, Cooper Rankin 4-1, Jake Cook 1--3, Cagen Clark 2--11.
Passing — JP: Grayson James 13-15-0-243, James Knight 3-7-1-22, KM: Cagen Clark 4-14-0-49.
Receiving — JP: Jerand Bradley 5-159, Tkal Wade 5-40, Donovan Johnson 2-33, Miles Parker 2-18, Ben Boland 1-12, Kyle Taylor 1-3, KM: Chance Sneed 1-19, Jake Cook 1-17, Trey Cook 1-9, Johnny Rodriguez 1-4.