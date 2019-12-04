There is an adage in sports — especially in football — that it is increasingly difficult to beat a team twice in the same season.
Coaches believe this proverb to be true for several reasons, but in the end, it seemingly all boils down to the same cause. Familiarity.
The more you play a team, the more each side knows about the other. From tendencies, schemes and play calling, rematches provide unique challenges for players and coaches on both sides.
Especially when they come this late in the season.
Of the four Denton-area schools left standing, three of them (Ryan, Argyle and Pilot Point) will play teams they have already seen once this year in the region final later this week.
“There’s a reason people tell you that it’s hard to beat a team twice in the same year,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “For one thing, you’re familiar with each other. But two, you’ve already game planned for them once. So, you have to come up with something else. Both teams are going to do what they do, but you'll need to have a few wrinkles so it’s not exactly the same."
In Ryan’s case, the Raiders will play a team they are very familiar with in Colleyville Heritage in the Class 5A Division I Region I final on Saturday afternoon.
The two teams both came out of District 4-5A Division I, and it was the Panthers who easily gave Ryan its closest game in district play. Heritage only trailed 21-9 entering the final frame, but the Raiders used two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Drew Sanders to pull away 35-9.
Ryan has won its last four meetings with Heritage dating back to 2007. A win would secure the Raiders a spot in the state semifinal for the fourth straight season.
While Ryan and Heritage’s clash will be their third in the past two seasons, Argyle will play Waco La Vega for the fourth time in the past two years in the Class 4A Division I Region II final.
The Eagles have won the past two regular season games against the Pirates, including a 49-35 victory in Week 2. But Argyle’s one loss came in last season’s rain-soaked region final.
A win on Friday would send the Eagles to their first state semifinal since 2015. But Argyle coach Todd Rodgers knows getting there will require an intricate study of his all-too familiar opponent.
“You have to look even deeper to find chinks in [La Vega’s] armor,” Rodgers explained. “There just aren’t very many there, so you have to look and spend hours watching videos and discuss with your coaching staff to find something a little bit different. You’re just trying to find something that looks the same, but is a little bit different.”
The final rematch for Denton-area teams features Pilot Point and Brock, two old-school programs with championship pedigrees. The Bearcats knocked off the Eagles 20-14 in late September en route to their first district title in 10 years.
Now, the two schools will meet again on Friday in the Class 3A Division I Region I final. For Brock, the sequel won’t be about making changes as much as it is cleaning up mistakes.
“We’re going to do what we do, and hopefully improve on some things,” Brock coach Chad Worrell said. “[We’ll] make a change here or there and some tweaks, but we’re not going to overhaul the gameplan on either side of the ball. We’re just going to do what we do and hopefully make some plays we didn’t make the first time.
“Pilot Point is well-coached, and I’m sure they’ll have some new wrinkles for us. But when you get to Week 14, one thing is for sure, you’re usually not going to reinvent the wheel and do something that hasn’t gotten you there.”
Pilot Point’s wrinkles will likely come on the offensive side of the ball, especially since the Bearcats run the same defense as Brock.
Both teams run a version of the 10-1 scheme, a defense popularized in the 1970s at Celina by former Pilot Point coach G.A. Moore. The defense has been especially effective for the Bearcats this year, as they have held opponents to just 11.4 points per game.
Pilot Point surrendered just seven points to No. 1 Wall last week.
Friday will only be the fifth time the Bearcats and Eagles have played. Brock has won three of their matchups thus far, with its only loss coming earlier this season.
Pilot Point coach Danny David acknowledged both sides know plenty about the other, but said ultimately, the game will be decided by a few simple things.
“At the end of the day, whoever tackles and blocks the best, and eliminates mistakes, is going to win this game,” David said. “You can scheme and do everything else, but it comes down to that. It’s just a chess match.”
Steve Gamel and Matthew Brune contributed to this report.