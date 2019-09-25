Nathan Tune’s friends have peppered him with the same question since Monday afternoon — North Texas green or Houston red?
The former UNT quarterback is a loyal Mean Green fan and is at nearly every home game.
Nathan Tune will be at Apogee Stadium again on Saturday for UNT’s game against Houston. He just isn’t sure how he’ll feel after a wild series of events put his younger brother, Clayton, in position to start at quarterback for Houston in the Cougars’ game against the Mean Green.
“I haven’t decided what I’ll be wearing,” he said. “I’m not really sure how I’ll feel.”
Nathan Tune has been sorting through emotions ever since one of the shocking stories of the season thus far in Texas college football unfolded after Houston fell to 1-3 with a last-second loss to Tulane last week.
Houston’s star quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin announced Monday that they would take advantage of an NCAA rule enacted last season that allows players to participate in up to four games and still redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility.
Both seniors have their redshirt year available. They plan to sit out the remainder of the year and return to Houston in 2020.
The impact of that decision resonated throughout the world of college football and had an unexpected impact in Denton.
Clayton Tune will make a homecoming of sorts when the Cougars visit UNT (2-2). He grew up cheering for his brother at Fouts Field and started his high school career at Ryan before landing at Hebron, where he developed into one of the state’s top quarterbacks.
“I was a little caught off guard,” Nathan Tune said. “I didn’t see this coming. Our family knows D’Eriq decently well. He’s a great player and a great kid. We hope the best for him. It was surprising and exciting at the same time.”
Houston lists Clayton Tune as its starting quarterback heading into its game at UNT but did not make him available to the media this week.
Nathan Tune isn’t the only person in Denton with an interest in seeing how his brother fares against UNT. Ryan coach Dave Henigan coached Clayton Tune during his freshman season in high school.
Henigan dealt with a problem any coach would like to have in the fall of 2014. He had two standout freshman quarterbacks.
Clayton Tune was one. The other was Spencer Sanders, who is now starting as a redshirt freshman for Oklahoma State.
“People would look at me cross-eyed when I told them that I had two Division I quarterbacks on my freshman team, but I did,” Henigan said.
“Clayton is a great kid and very talented. I’m not surprised he’s playing at a high level.”
UNT recruited the younger of the Tune brothers and tried to sell him on the opportunity to build on his family’s legacy at the school.
Clayton Tune knew plenty about UNT’s program from his brother, who is 12 years older. He came to several UNT games when he wasn’t playing for his own youth teams.
Clayton Tune developed quickly and earned offers from a host of schools, including Old Miss and Kansas, when he was a senior at Hebron.
Nathan Tune’s path to playing at the college level was different. He was lightly recruited out of Celina.
Nathan Tune walked on at UNT during the tenure of Darrell Dickey, a member of the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame who is now the co-offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Tune didn’t need long to work his way into the competition for playing time.
Dickey’s UNT teams leaned on a power running game and were notorious for their physical style. Dickey didn’t have rules prohibiting defenders from hitting quarterbacks during practice.
“The first scrimmage came around, and I had a pretty good day,” Nathan Tune said. “By the end of it, I was one of the only quarterbacks who wasn’t hurt.”
Nathan Tune received some good news a short time later.
“Somebody told me to go to the football office,” he said. “Mary Hardin [UNT’s longtime football administrative assistant] gave me something to sign. I asked what it was. She said. ‘I think it’s your scholarship.’
“I signed it and called my parents.”
Nathan Tune never made a tuition payment at UNT and quickly found a role with the Mean Green during a tough time in program history.
He redshirted his first season at UNT in 2006, the final season of Dickey’s tenure with the Mean Green, and then played four seasons under Todd Dodge.
Nathan Tune made his first start at Alabama in 2009, a game UNT lost 53-7. He threw for 646 yards and five touchdowns that season and 1,226 yards in his time at UNT.
UNT never won more than three games in a season in his five years on the roster, but that hasn’t dampened his love for the program.
“The camaraderie with my teammates and friends is what I remember,” Natahn Tune said. “It was a tough time for wins and losses, but it all led up to where we are today with [athletic director] Wren Baker and [UNT coach] Seth Littrell. They have turned the program into something we are all proud of.”
Nathan Tune now works for a commercial real estate firm in Denton. He follows his brother’s career while also cheering on UNT as the Mean Green pursue a fourth straight bowl berth.
Clayton Tune has given his brother plenty to cheer about. He threw for 795 yards last season in five games and started the final two games of last season.
He threw for 230 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, the final game of Major Applewhite’s tenure as the Cougars coach.
Now Clayton Tune will get to show what he can do against his brother’s former team as Houston looks to get on track in Dana Holgorsen’s first season as the Cougars’ coach.
“I’m anxious to see how he will do,” Nathan Tune said. “He’s a talented, heady player. Hopefully, his teammates believe in him and they can put up a good fight. They are the underdogs playing on the road in a strange situation.”
Seeing his brother roll into town as Houston’s starter is certainly not what Nathan Tune expected a few months ago when his brother committed to the Cougars.
“When he decided to come here, we looked at the schedule,” Nathan Tune said. “We saw North Texas was on Houston’s schedule twice. We always hoped he would play against North Texas but didn’t necessarily see it happening. It’s an awesome opportunity. We will remember it and talk about it for a long time.”