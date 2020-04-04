Jayden Gray's parents have always been there for him, supporting his growth as a person and an athlete.
The opportunity for Gray to continue playing in front of them helped North Texas land a commitment from the Haslet Eaton defensive end late Friday.
Gray announced his decision on his Twitter account:
MEAN GREEN!🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ogguMWQoh2— Jayden Gray (@Jayden_Gray97) April 3, 2020
"North Texas is 30 minutes away, so my parents will be able to come and see me play," Gray said of the main reason behind his decision shortly after making his announcement. "They have always been there to support me. That is important to me."
Those family ties helped UNT land its second highly-recruited player of the day. Arlington Pantego Christian defensive end Jayden Jones committed to continue his career with the Mean Green earlier in the afternoon.
Gray saw his recruiting process pick up over the last month. He had the opportunity to play at the Power Five level at Virginia Tech and also received offers from UTSA and Army.
"The coaches have made me feel like I am important," Gray said. "It made me feel like this is where I need to be. They showed they cared about me and my family."
Gray, who is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, was recruited to play as a defensive end under new coordinator Clint Bowen.
Bowen arrived in the offseason and is installing his scheme that will have Gray holding the edge as a defensive end. He will also have the opportunity to move to an outside linebacker spot to rush the quarterback in passing situations.
Gray said Bowen was the coach who presented him with a scholarship offer but that several members of UNT's staff was involved in recruiting him.
UNT played in a bowl game in each of head coach Seth Littrell's first three seasons before struggling in a 4-8 campaign last fall.
Gray believes he can be a part of the Mean Green getting back on track.
"I believe the program is headed in the right direction to get to bowl games and win championships," Gray said. "This class will help us get there."