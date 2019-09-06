PILOT POINT — A win is a win, even if it’s a bit on the ugly side.
The Pilot Point Bearcats took on Krum on Friday night without senior dual-threat quarterback Jacob Pitts, who last week torched Bridgeport for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening 60-7 win.
But Pitts suffered a bruised shoulder in the opener and Bearcats coach Danny David decided to rest his standout quarterback against Krum, instead going with junior Max Hollar. It took about a half to get adjusted, but once Hollar found his rhythm, the Bearcats pulled away with three second-half scores en route to a 25-0 win over the Bobcats.
“We have some big games ahead of us in district so we really didn’t want to chance it with him,” David said of Pitts. “We have Max and it was a chance to see what he could do. If we’re going to be a championship team, we’ve got to get through situations like this.
“We made some mistakes, but we made adjustments. I’m really proud of our defense. They didn’t break. I think we learned a lot tonight. There are some things we can build on.”
David hopes Pitts will be back next week against Aubrey, but if not, Hollar will have a solid game of experience under him. He rushed 18 times for a game-high 158 yards and threw one touchdown pass as he helped Pilot Pilot (2-0) overcome a sluggish first half in which the Bearcats scored just seven points. Ish Harris added 83 yards rushing and Javon Bruce finished with 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Pilot Point finished with 360 yards offense.
The Bearcats’ defense was impressive, though, allowing just 127 yards offense and four first down in the shutout victory. Both teams had problems with penalties — Krum (0-2) was flagged 13 times for 115 yards while Pilot Point had nine penalties for 94 yards. The Bobcats simply could not muster any consistency on offense.
Without Pitts, the Pilot Point offense struggled early, getting one first-half touchdown on 203 yards offense, all on the ground. Hollar accounted for nearly half of that with 99 yards rushing on nine carries. Krum was limited to three official first downs and 120 yards offense with Cook leading the way with 84 yards rushing.
It was Hollar’s 38-yard run to start the second quarter that set up the Bearcats’ first score. His run moved the ball to the Krum 42, and two plays later, Bruce ran left, then cut back across the field for a 43-yard touchdown run.
Pilot Point moved into scoring position later in the quarter when Harris and Hollar combined for four straight first-down rushing plays, eventually moving the Beacats to first and goal at the Krum 6. Harris lost five yards, Hollar scampered to the 2 and Bruce added another yard. On fourth and goal, Kaleb Ratliff could not pull in a throw from Hollar, ending the drive at the 1.
Krum ran two inside handoffs, and the second play, Trey Cook plowed up the middle and broke away for a 76-yard run, pulled down by a touchdown-saving tackle by Javion Cornelius at the Pilot Point 20. The Bobcats would try a field goal from the 27 that was no good, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave Krum’s offense another opportunity. The Bobcats could only get to the 10 and would miss another field goal try.
But Pilot Point came out on the opening drive of the second half. Harris picked up 29 yards and a facemask penalty moved the ball to the Krum 14. Four plays later, on fourth and two, Hollar completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Coleton Beathard to push the Pilot Point lead to 14-0.
Sammy Giron kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3:01 left in the quarter to increase the Pilot Point lead to 17-0.
Pilot Point scored on its third possession of the second half when Bruce ran in from three yards out on the fourth play of the fourth quarter. The score was set up by an Avery Smith interception.
Pilot Point 25, Krum 0
Krum 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pilot Point 0 7 10 8 — 25
SCORING SUMMARY
PP — Javon Bruce 43 run (Sammy Giron kick)
PP — Coleton Beathard 6 pass from Max Hollar (Sammy Giron kick)
PP — Sammy Giron 32 FG
PP — Javon Bruce 3 run (Javon Bruce pass from Max Hollar)
TEAM STATS
KM PP
First Downs 4 22
Rushing Yards 24-97 48-348
Passing Yards 30 12
Passing 6-19-1 3-11-0
Punts-Avg 6-26.33 1-33.00
Penalties 13-115 9-94
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — KM: Trey Cook 7-81, Johnny Rodriguez 11-23, Cooper Rankin 3-4, Cagen Clark 3-11, PP: Max Hollar 18-158, Ish Harris 10-83, Javon Bruce 16-70, Javin Bruce 2-28, Jay Cox 2-9.
Passing — KM: Cagen Clark 6-19-1-30, PP: Max Hollar 3-11-0-12.
Receiving — KM: Jake Cook 2-23, Chance Sneed 1-3, Trey Cook 2-2, Jadon Hunter 1-2, PP: Coleton Beathard 1-6, Javin Bruce 1-6, Kaleb Ratliff 1-0.