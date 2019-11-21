MANSFIELD — Nearly two years ago, Argyle and Stephenville squared off at Mansfield ISD’s Newsom Stadium with their playoff lives at stake.
Trailing 31-28, the Eagles lined up for a game-tying field goal that hooked wide right in the closing seconds, sending the Yellowjackets home victorious.
Argyle made sure Thursday night’s game never came down to that.
After 720 days of waiting, the Eagles exacted revenge on Stephenville at the scene of the heartbreak, holding off the Yellowjackets 63-49 at Newsom Stadium in the Class 4A Division I Region I area round.
“I think some of that baggage was kind of hanging around with us,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “Obviously, Stephenville wants to knock off the No. 1 team in the state. We did our best at times to try and keep them from doing that. They’re a good team. They have a great quarterback. Their scheme is perfect. They were hitting on all cylinders tonight. It looked like a 7-on-7 game at times out there.”
Argyle racked up 635 total yards, primarily on the arm of senior quarterback Bo Hogeboom.
The Houston baseball commit threw for 452 yards and eight touchdowns — setting new single-game school records in both categories. Five of his touchdowns went to Cole Kirkpatrick, who finished the night with 289 yards and five scores, which also set new single-game school records in yards and touchdown receptions.
Kirkpatrick’s final score, a 25-yard catch, came on fourth-and-11 with under three minutes remaining and Argyle leading 56-49.
With the game on the line, Stephenville brought an all-out blitz, and Hogeboom lobbed it up to Kirkpatrick who came down with the ball over the defensive back in the end zone.
“[Kirkpatrick] is a great player,” Hogeboom said. “Cole is just one of those dudes. He just has it. He can make any play on the field and run any route. We came out of the huddle and said, ‘We’re going to throw it in the end zone, and [Kirkpatrick] is going to go up and get it.’”
Argyle led 35-21 at halftime but was outscored 21-7 in the third quarter. The Yellowjackets roared back and tied the game at 42-42 on a blocked punt by Colton Accomazzo, who recovered the ball and ran it in for the touchdown.
The two sides then traded scores until the Eagles took the lead for good at 56-49 on a 66-yard pass from Hogeboom to Kirkpatrick late in the fourth quarter.
Argyle improved to 12-0 with the victory and will await the winner of Alvarado and Brownwood in the 4A Division I Region I quarterfinal next week.
“It was a great outcome, obviously,” Rodgers said. “I was very pleased with the way our kids fought until the end. We got a two-touchdown lead and made some plays when we had to.”