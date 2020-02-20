Former North Texas defensive end LaDarius Hamilton will have a golden opportunity to make an impression on NFL officials in the next few days at the league’s scouting combine.
Hamilton was the only UNT player invited to the annual event that begins on Sunday in Indianapolis. Players will begin reporting by position group over the weekend.
Defensive linemen are set to arrive on Tuesday with on-field workouts to follow later in the week.
Hamilton was one of UNT’s top players throughout his four seasons with the Mean Green. He finished his time at UNT tied for sixth in program history with 17.0 sacks and also ranks sixth with 28.5 tackles for loss.
UNT coach Seth Littrell challenged Hamilton to capitalize on his considerable potential heading into his senior season last fall.
“He has great quick twitch and speed,” Littrell said. “He needed to become more powerful to be the complete package. He has done that.”
Meeting that goal helped Hamilton lead UNT with 8.5 sacks as a senior.
“I have gotten bigger, faster and stronger,” Hamilton said last season. “I’m on another level now as far as my game because of the work I have put in. I’m confident in myself and my abilities.”
That confidence helped Hamilton put together a productive senior season. He posted multiple sacks in four games last season and was invited to the Shrine Bowl.
Hamilton had a solid week in practice and then shined in the all-star game while posting a sack and two quarterback hurries. Hamilton met with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants during the week of the Shrine game.
Hamilton was a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a junior in 2018 and an honorable mention selection as a senior last season.
Hamilton is the first UNT player to be invited to the combine since running back Jeffery Wilson in 2018. Record-setting quarterback Mason Fine is also considered a draft prospect but was not invited to the combine.
Fine threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his four-year career at UNT. He threw for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior when he was a second-team All-C-USA selection.
“He will get his opportunity in the NFL,” Littrell said last season. “He wills himself into having success.”
Fine will have his chance to impress NFL scouts during UNT’s pro day on March 26.
Hamilton and Fine are the Mean Green’s best hopes to become the program’s first player to be drafted since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004.
UNT has the longest draft drought in major college football.