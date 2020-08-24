After being named to Sports Illustrated's All-American watch list earlier this summer, Guyer's Eli Stowers and Ryan's Billy Bowman Jr. picked up another accolade on Monday.
The duo were named to the preseason SI99 — a list of seniors from across the nation that SI ranks as frontrunners for the 2020 All-American first team.
Bowman was ranked No. 60 on the list. He helped the Raiders go 15-1 last season and reach the Class 5A Division I title game, where they fell to Alvin Shadow Creek.
The Texas commit was the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2019 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, recording three interceptions, 55 tackles and one sack. Bowman also returned four punts for touchdowns.
Stowers, meanwhile, was No. 93 on the list.
The Wildcats' quarterback led Guyer to the Class 6A Division II title game last year, but injured his knee in the first quarter of the loss.
Stowers was a Class 6A second team all-state selection, throwing for 2,969 yards and 36 touchdowns. The Texas A&M commit added 1,165 yards and 11 scores on the ground.
Guyer and Ryan are set to square off in Week 2 of the Class 5A/6A season on Oct. 2 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.