Playing collegiate football has been a dream of Guyer junior Jordan Eubanks for as long as he can remember.
And on Saturday afternoon, that dream finally became a reality.
The three-star linebacker announced his commitment to Florida State via Twitter, choosing the Seminoles over several other Division I programs.
“I chose Florida State because they were one of the first schools to give me a shot and believe [in] me, as well as the tradition,” Eubanks said. “I knew it was the right place after my virtual visit.
“It means a lot. I always knew it would happen one day.”
Eubanks held offers from schools around the country, ranging from Michigan State to Arkansas, Arizona, SMU and Houston.
He said Florida State started expressing interest at the beginning of March.
The Seminoles went 6-7 last season, falling to Arizona State 20-14 in the Sun Bowl. Coach Willie Taggart was fired mid-season, and Florida State eventually hired former Memphis coach Mike Norvell to replace him.
Eubanks, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar 2019 campaign, racking up 64 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions. He also forced two fumbles.
Guyer’s defense surrendered just 21.4 points per game last season, en route to a 14-2 record and an appearance in the Class 6A Division II title game. Eubanks was eventually named to the District 5-6A first team, as well as the Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area second team.
The Wildcats will return three Division I starters on defense next year in Eubanks, cornerback and Texas A&M commit Deuce Harmon, and defensive end and Baylor commit Cooper Lanz.
“I believe we have a chance at finishing what we started last year,” Eubanks said. “Us seniors, we are all on the same page.”