With 26 seconds left in the first half on Thursday night, Guyer’s Byron Phillips plunged into the end zone from a yard out to give the Wildcats a 35-0 lead.
Guyer had built a commanding five-touchdown advantage by the intermission, but the Wildcats were far from satisfied.
A string of mistakes on both sides of the ball, including penalties and missed opportunities, kept Guyer from comfortably pulling away.
“At halftime I just told the guys that yes, we’re up 35-0, but it’s an ugly 35-0,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “If we’re talking about going deep in December, that first half is unacceptable. [We have] to focus. I talk about how mature we are, and I thought our focus was lacking. The maturity and leadership weren’t shown in the first half.”
They were in the second half.
The Wildcats answered the bell in the final two quarters, flipping a switch to throttle North Crowley 55-7 at home.
“We missed a couple of opportunities early,” Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs said. “We just changed our intensity. We kind of came out here lackluster. In the second half we said, ‘If we really want to be a championship team, we’re going to have to act like it no matter who we’re playing.’”
Cobbs scored three of Guyer’s eight touchdowns, finding the end zone on runs of eight, five and six yards. He finished the game with 101 yards on just 10 carries.
Quarterback and Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers threw for 188 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score — a 35-yard scramble on fourth-and-11 to put the Wildcats up 22-0.
Stowers’ 59-yard connection with Seth Meador set up Phillips’ one-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
“I knew they’d probably try to play an eight-man front to stop the run game,” Walsh said. “We knew we’d have a vertical passing game. The times we executed right from left hash to right hash we had big plays. The times we didn’t execute we gave away some big plays.”
Guyer’s defense pitched a shutout for nearly the entire game, holding North Crowley to just 158 total yards.
The Panthers finally got on the board with 54 seconds remaining when Joshua Collins scored on a two-yard run.
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2009. Guyer is off next week and will be back in action Thursday, Sept. 26 when it opens District 5-6A play against Keller Central.
“I’ve said this the last couple of weeks – we’re just really trying to show everyone we’re in it for the long run,” Cobbs said. “We want to go win state. Now don’t get me wrong, going undefeated in your first three games is important. It’s a confidence booster, but we can’t let that go to our heads. We have to move on to the next week.”