In the waning moments of last year’s game against Southlake Carroll, Guyer coach John Walsh took a timeout with 11 seconds left.
The Wildcats were clinging to a 29-27 lead, but the Dragons had the ball and were lining up to attempt a 40-yard field goal. Carroll surprised everyone out of the timeout, forgoing the field goal for a trick play that resulted in a 23-yard touchdown pass, sinking Guyer 33-29.
“I still think I made a mistake,” Walsh said, reflecting on his decision to call a timeout. “When I called the timeout, it gave them time to get into that play. If I could have it back, I wouldn’t have. But even at the age of 47, you still learn some lessons along the way.”
The Wildcats will get their long-awaited crack at revenge on Friday night, almost a year to the date since Carroll squashed Guyer’s 2018 district title hopes. Both sides enter the matchup with perfect 4-0 records and are among the top teams in the state.
The meeting, which has been billed all year as one of the top games in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, has garnered even more attention since Guyer is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A while is Carroll No. 8.
And that is only the tipping point of this budding rivalry. If that weren’t enough, the winner of Friday’s game will be in the driver’s seat in District 5-6A.
“I think growing up in the Guyer football program, you’re expected to be in these games, so I don’t think this game will be too big for any of these kids,” Walsh said. “What I’ve learned from this team is, when the competition gets really good and the stakes get pretty high, this group has shown they rise to the challenge. I’m looking forward to what happens Friday.”
For the Wildcats to pick up their first win over Carroll since 2015, they will have to avoid a slow start — an issue that has plagued them the past two games.
Guyer only led Keller Central 15-10 midway through the third quarter last week before rattling off 34 unanswered points to pull away 49-10. Against North Crowley, Guyer led 14-0 after the first quarter, but missed several opportunities to extend its advantage.
“When you’re playing guys like Southlake, Cedar Hill or Aledo, you better start fast,” Walsh said. “Fifteen to 10 last week made them all look around at each other and go, ‘Hey man, we can’t do this.’
“I know for Southlake, we’ve got to be great on first and second down. If you go back to Aledo and Cedar Hill, we were fantastic on first and second down. We haven’t been the last two [games].”
The Wildcats have had no trouble lighting up the scoreboard this year, averaging 51 points and 575.5 yards per game. But the Dragons sport a prolific offense of their own, putting up 47.2 points and 504.8 yards a night.
Carroll is led offensively by sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who already holds offers from several Power Five schools. Ewers has thrown for 1,152 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.
“They run the spread offense as good as anybody,” Walsh said. “They throw it wide fast, run the zone well and have a quarterback that can spin it down the field. They make you play from sideline to sideline all over the field. We have to stop what they’re good at.”