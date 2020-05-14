Guyer senior Kaedric Cobbs will be on the Kelly Clarkson Show at 2 p.m. on NBC.
Today's show will feature three valedictorians from the Class of 2020, including Cobbs, who is one of Guyer's several valedictorians. Cobbs was the Class 6A leading rusher in 2019, amassing 2,641 yards and 42 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to the 6A Division II title game.
He committed to UTSA in February.
Cobbs was also the recipient of the $30,000 Davey O'Brien High School Scholarship, one of the most prestigious in the country.
On the field, Cobbs was a 6A first-team all-state selection. He ran for more than 100 yards in every game, helping Guyer's offense average 43.1 points per night. The Wildcats finished the season 14-2 overall.