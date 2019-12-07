FRISCO — Guyer coach John Walsh had backseat coaches chirping in his ear all week. When you’re in the region final, it’s expected that everyone will share an opinion on how to survive and advance.
Their suggestion: counter Amarillo Tascosa’s time of possession stats by taking the air out of the ball.
That’s not Walsh’s style.
“Shoot, I want to score quickly,” he said during pregame warmups. “We need to jump out on them.”
That’s exactly what Guyer did Saturday to clinch a spot in its first state semifinal since 2013. While Tascosa relied on its clock-chewing flexbone offense, the Wildcats leaned on Eli Stowers’ arm and a big-play running game to pile up 475 yards and pull away for a 48-7 win at The Ford Center at The Star.
“I told coach [defensive coordinator Derek] Ramsey before the game that I want to score fast and often, and if you need a break because of a long drive, then come tell me to slow down,” Walsh said. “He only came by once, and I didn’t listen to him.”
Guyer got the quick lead it wanted because it refused to waste time. The Wildcats ran 21 offensive plays to Tascosa’s 38 in the first half and waltzed into the break with a 28-7 lead. Of those 21 plays, 11 went for at least 10 yards, including touchdown plays of 10, 17, 67 and 41 yards, respectively.
Guyer (13-1) needed just two drives and four plays to extend that lead to 41-7 early in the third. The Wildcats finished the game having run 38 plays to Tascosa’s 62.
Stowers finished the day with 233 passing yards and four touchdowns. Kaedric Cobbs averaged 11.80 yards per carry while piling up 118 rushing yards and two scores. Seth Meador had 107 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions.
Efficient — just as Walsh wanted.
“That’s pretty crazy; I didn’t know that [first half] stat until this moment,” Guyer senior Seth Meador said. “We had a great game plan going into this thing. We knew where the weak spots were, and we knew how to fit the ball in where it needed to be. We executed that very well.”