On the second play from scrimmage last week against Aledo, Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers stepped up in the pocket and uncorked a missile down field that hit Seth Meador in stride.
The Air Force commit hauled in the pass and waltzed into the end zone for the 52-yard score, putting the Wildcats up 8-0.
Less than five minutes later, Guyer scored again — a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown run from senior Kaedric Cobbs. The first quarter wasn’t even halfway over, but the Wildcats had already racked up 150 yards and 16 points.
While Guyer has plenty of star power under center, in the backfield and at wide receiver, the Wildcats’ high-octane offense starts up front in the trenches.
And for Guyer’s offensive line, piling up the points is the only way to play.
“If we aren’t getting first downs and getting a lot of yards, we aren’t having fun,” junior tackle Gabe Blair said. “[Against Aledo] the defense was struggling. We knew we were going to have to win that game and put the team on our back. It starts with us and the offensive line.”
Blair and the rest of the Wildcats’ linemen were the main reason Guyer was able to match Aledo punch-for-punch in the 60-57 victory.
Along with never giving up a sack, the Wildcats scored on all but two of their possessions and never punted, rolling up 651 total yards — 366 on the ground and 285 through the air.
That balance kept the Bearcats’ defense on its heels, as Guyer handed Aledo its first home loss to a Texas team since 2011.
“It’s a lot of pieces coming together,” senior center Chett Beach said of the offense’s success. “Eli and Kaedric have known each other for so long, and there’s just really good locker room chemistry.”
Beach has played with Devon Mack and Jordan Thorne, Guyer’s starting guards, since middle school. Add in Blair, Knox Boyd and Jess Holbert — who rotates in at guard — and the Wildcats are left with one of the most menacing lines in the state.
“They’re so cohesive,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “And they have different personalities. When you build a staff or corporate office, you don’t want everyone to be the same. They all lead in different ways. We’ve had some really good offensive lines around here, but this one has a chance to rank right up there.”
Beach and Mack were District 5-6A first-team selections last year, while Thorne and Blair were named to the second team.
Between the six of them, their combined weight checks in at 1,453 pounds.
“We’re big and physical,” Beach said. “We get some of the credit, but Eli and Kaedric are amazing, and so is everyone else. We can’t take all the credit.”
Guyer’s offensive line does a number of things well, but according to Walsh, what makes this group special is their ability to block in the run and pass game. That versatility paved the way for a victory over a perennial powerhouse in Week 1.
The Wildcats have a history of producing elite offensive lines, and this group is already shaping up to be one of the best.
“It’s a rarity at the high school level,” Walsh said of having a line that excels in both facets of the game. “Usually you find guys who are good at either run or pass blocking. They’re just athletic big guys. They move well in the weight room with good hips, and they move well on the field. They take pride in being the complete package.”