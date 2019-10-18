Guyer coach John Walsh knew before the season started his defense had all the tools to be one of the best in Class 6A.
But injuries, along with playing some of the most prolific offenses the state has to offer during the first two months of the season, delayed the Wildcats in realizing their full potential.
Friday night against Keller, Guyer put it all together.
The Wildcats’ defense stymied the Indians’ offense from start to finish, holding Keller to just 126 yards while recording five sacks in a dominant 42-10 victory.
“I thought tonight our defense played solid,” Walsh said. “Despite giving up some points early in the year, I have not lost any faith in [the defense]. I’ve held true to it. There may be a spot or two that we’re trying to get better at, but I think we’re going to be a good defensive playoff team come November.”
Guyer (6-1, 3-1 District 5-6A) forced three-and-outs on Keller’s (4-3, 2-2) first four drives and did not surrender a first down until midway through the second quarter.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) carries the ball after he catches a pass, while being defended by Keller defensive back Joshua Healy (32) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) throws a pass to Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19), while being rushed by the Keller defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Travis Romar (14) carries the ball after he catches a pass, while being chased down by the Keller defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Deuce Harmon (12) and Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) celebrate after they score against the Keller defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Cam Thrailkill (2) controls a high snap during an extra-point attempt, while the Keller defense rushes the kicker at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) carries the ball after he catches a pass, while being defended by Keller defensive back Joshua Healy (32) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) throws a pass to Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19), while being rushed by the Keller defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Travis Romar (14) carries the ball after he catches a pass, while being chased down by the Keller defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Deuce Harmon (12) and Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) celebrate after they score against the Keller defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Cam Thrailkill (2) controls a high snap during an extra-point attempt, while the Keller defense rushes the kicker at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer defensive back Darious Goodloe (21) tackles Keller wide receiver Nick Rocha (1) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
The Wildcats’ defensive line was the catalyst behind Guyer’s suffocating performance, generating pressure the entire first half. Oklahoma State commit Grant Mahon wreaked havoc off the edge and up the middle, tallying 1.5 sacks.
“Every week it’s about progressing and winning our assignments on defense every play,” Mahon said. “I think now that we’re getting later in the season and getting close to gold ball season, we’re really perfecting those things. I think that’s helped us a lot.
“[The defensive line] just came out with a mentality tonight that we weren’t going to rely on the linebackers and secondary to make plays. We were going to take responsibility. We know they’re there if we need it, but we were going to take care of it.”
With Guyer’s defense holding court, the Wildcats’ offense had all the momentum they needed to mount an early lead.
Guyer raced out to 29-0 advantage before Keller even got on the board, riding another stellar performance from the trio of Eli Stowers, Kaedric Cobbs and Seth Meador.
Stowers finished the game 16-of-21 for 226 yards and three touchdowns in mainly first-half action. Cobbs ran for 133 yards and three scores on just 12 carries, while Meador hauled in nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Cobbs capped an 11-play drive with a 1-yard run to put Guyer up 7-0. On the Wildcats’ next possession, Stowers connected with Meador on a 13-yard slant that gave Guyer a 15-0 lead.
The Wildcats racked up 493 yards of total offense in the victory, which is its fourth this season of 30 points or more. Guyer only punted once.
“We actually had some third-and-mediums that we had to convert to keep from punting,” Walsh said. “I thought we ran the ball well. We played really clean except for the defensive penalties in the first half. Other than that, it was really clean ball.”
Guyer 42,Keller 10
Keller
0
7
0
3
—
10
Denton Guyer
15
21
6
0
—
42
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 1 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG — Seth Meador 13 pass from Eli Stowers (Kaedric Cobbs run)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 2 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 3 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
KL — Nick Rocha 12 pass from Hayden Anderson (Connor Majewski kick)
DG — Deuce Harmon 24 pass from Eli Stowers (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG — KJ Liggins 8 pass from Eli Stowers (kick failed)
KL — Conner Lisenbee 29 FG
KL
DG
First Downs
13
22
Rushing Yards
25-15
33-218
Passing Yards
111
275
Passing
11-16-0
19-26-0
Punts-Avg
5-30.40
1-37.00
Penalties
3-9
6-76
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DG: Kaedric Cobbs 12-133, Grant O’Bara 8-44, Byron Phillips 4-23, Tiyon Aldridge 3-10, Eli Stowers 5-6, Chandler Pullam 1-2, KL: Blake Burlison 8-18, Bryce Dealey 8-5, Clayton Thomas 1-4, Scott Bator 2-2, Hayden Anderson 6--14.
Passing — DG: Eli Stowers 16-21-0-226, Chandler Pullam 2-4-0-43, Chandler Pullam 1-1-0-6, KL: Hayden Anderson 6-9-0-59, Clayton Thomas 5-7-0-52.