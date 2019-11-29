Everything was business as usual inside the Guyer field house on Monday morning.
Less than 48 hours removed from the Wildcats’ miraculous 27-point comeback against Cedar Hill to save their season, Guyer had already moved on to its next opponent, Arlington.
The Wildcats and Colts will square off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in the Class 6A Division II Region I semifinal.
“You have to flip the switch,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “That’s why we’re up here right now, just trying to be business as normal. There will be zero talk about what took place [against Cedar Hill] until this season is over. There’s no more celebrating.”
Guyer (11-1) will now be tasked with slowing down Arlington (9-3), a team with plenty of offensive firepower. The Colts average 42.9 points and 406.2 yards per game, with their only losses coming to other Arlington ISD schools (Martin, Lamar and Bowie).
Arlington’s losses to Lamar and Bowie were by a single point. The Colts lost to Martin 21-3, but were in control early.
“You watch the Arlington [ISD] games, they had Martin on the ropes and just fell apart at the end,” Walsh said. “Offensively, they do a good job. They’re similar to us. They throw it around. They are a balanced attack.”
Arlington’s offense is led by quarterback Kris Sims, who Walsh compared to Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers.
Sims has thrown for 2,352 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding 521 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Stowers, meanwhile, has thrown for 2,516 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s ran for 914 yards and eight scores.
Walsh emphasized Guyer will have to tackle better this week. The Wildcats surrendered 416 yards and five touchdowns to Cedar Hill quarterback Kaidon Salter in the area round.
“[Salter] is special, but [Sims] can scoot,” Walsh said. “He’s a dual-threat. We’ve got to do better at first contain and second contain. I thought we tried to tackle shoelaces instead of tackling thighs. As the head coach, I don’t want to see us diving at grass any more.”
Defensively, Arlington boasts one of the top cornerbacks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Jahari Rogers. The senior is committed to Florida and has helped the Colts’ defense hold opponents to just 17.2 points per game.
In Arlington’s first game of the season, the Colts took down Jesuit 38-21. Last week, Jesuit upset defending 6A Division II champion Longview 27-25.
“Arlington beat the team that beat Longview,” Walsh said. “They’re and good up front. They have a stud receiver who has more yards than [Seth] Meador. And, they have one of the best players in Texas on their football team in Rogers. They’ve got our attention, that’s for sure.”
It is Guyer’s first appearance in the region semifinal since 2015.
The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the 6A Division II Region I final next week and will play the winner of Flower Mound Marcus and Amarillo Tascosa.