KELLER — After a lightning delay that lasted nearly an hour, Guyer and Keller Timber Creek called off the game on Thursday night with the Wildcats leading 30-0.
The delay began seconds into halftime as storms — and torrential rain — rolled into the area. In just one half, Guyer (5-1, 2-1 District 5-6A) racked up 359 yards of offense, moving the ball almost at will against the Falcons (1-5, 0-3).
“We put them in relax mode,” Guyer coach John Walsh said at halftime, a few minutes into the delay. “You don’t do a whole lot of coaching during these delays, you just wait until you get out of the delay, get them re-focused and warmed up. That’s about all you can do. They don’t write a handbook on this in college.”
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers, who did not practice much in the week leading up to the game while nursing a sore shoulder, completed 7-of-11 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
Stowers found his favorite target, receiver Seth Meador, for a 52-yard touchdown to get the scoring started in the first quarter. Meador got behind Timber Creek’s secondary and ran untouched into the end zone, putting Guyer up 7-0.
“When you single [Meador] up out there, we put him on a lot of choice routes depending on coverage,” Walsh said. “You’re going to be wrong. If him and Eli are on the same page, it’s usually pretty good for us.”
Stowers found Meador again just before halftime as Guyer continued to add to its advantage. Meador went up and snared the ball, made a defender miss and scored from 29 yards out.
That touchdown put the Wildcats up 30-0.
Travis Romar was the recipient of Stowers’ other touchdown pass, a 56-yard strike over the middle. Stowers avoided pressure and stepped up in the pocket, lofting a ball that Romar caught and took to the house.
“I was really pleased with [Stowers],” Walsh said, “He had a sore shoulder all week long and didn’t practice a whole lot, so coming out here today was his first action since last Friday. I’m really pleased with his focus and his execution.”
Guyer’s defense did the rest, holding Timber Creek to just 53 yards. The Falcons got in the red zone once but were turned away when Jaden Fugett intercepted Jason Akers in the end zone in the waning moments of the second quarter.
“I knew we’d come out and play good defense against these guys,” Walsh said. “And we did. Our defense played really good ball tonight.”