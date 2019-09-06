When Guyer met Cedar Hill in Week 2 last season, the Wildcats were without one of their top offensive weapons in running back Kaedric Cobbs.
With Guyer’s workhorse sidelined nursing an injury, the Wildcats managed just 163 yards in a 28-0 shutout loss.
As the two teams get set to clash again at 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the Cotton Bowl Stadium Prep Showcase in Dallas, Guyer is more than prepared for the rematch. The Wildcats are fresh off a 60-57 victory over defending Class 5A Division II champion Aledo, piling up 651 yards in the process.
And at the center of Guyer’s attack was Cobbs, who rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
“Offensively, confidence should be high,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “Having Kaedric back is the No. 1 thing. Not having Kaedric was a big factor in our slow start last year.
“I think everybody saw [against Aledo] he’s such a positive-yard runner. You never see him get negative yards. Nor do you ever see him just get stalemated. When you can win first and second downs like we do — we only had one third down of more than four yards [against Aledo] — that makes for easy play calling.”
While the Wildcats’ offense will be at full strength, Guyer will be missing several key pieces on defense.
Defensive lineman and Oklahoma State commit Grant Mahon is out with an ankle injury. Cornerback Jaden Fugett also won’t suit up. Starting safety and Navy commit Trace Jewell will return after missing last week’s game against Aledo.
The Wildcats’ shorthanded defense will be tasked with slowing down an explosive Cedar Hill team that racked up 423 yards in a 41-28 loss to Allen last week.
Dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter leads the Longhorns’ offense. Salter has plenty of weapons at his disposal, most notably wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Quin Bright.
“When you’re playing Cedar Hill, you make them earn it all,” Walsh said. “You make them earn it all the way down the field. We’ve played them year in and year out. We’ve done a pretty good job containing the big play. You don’t want them to get in their pep rally mode.”
Guyer's biggest question mark heading into this one is special teams. The Wildcats will be without senior kicker J.C. Smith.
Walsh said Guyer could opt to onside kick as they sort out its kicking situation. He added the Wildcats plan to use multiple kickers.
Kickoff coverage was an issue against Aledo, as the Bearcats started most of their drives with favorable field position.
Guyer converted all six of its 2-point conversions against Aledo. Both of the Wildcats’ kicks were blocked.
“I’m not too worried about the extra points and going for two because I kind of like going for two,” Walsh said.
With a win, Guyer would start 2-0 for the first time since 2009. The Wildcats beat Carrollton Newman Smith and Stephenville in their first two games 10 years ago.
Cedar Hill leads the all-time series with Guyer 6-1 and has won the last five meetings. The Wildcats' lone win against the Longhorns came on Nov. 20, 2010 — a 48-35 victory in the second round of the playoffs.
Guyer vs. Cedar Hill
Where: Cotton Bowl
Time: 10 a.m.
Records: Guyer (1-0), Cedar Hill (0-1)
Score Predictions
Reece Waddell: Guyer 43, Cedar Hill 38
Steve Gamel: Guyer 35, Cedar Hill 31
Matthew Brune: Guyer 41, Cedar Hill 35
Bronte Hermesmeyer: Guyer 45, Cedar Hill 35