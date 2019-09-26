On Guyer’s second drive of the second half, Eli Stowers lofted a pass over the middle of the field that was tipped and intercepted.
Keller Central returned the pick to the Wildcats’ 12-yard line, and four plays later, punched it in to pull to within 15-10. The typically explosive Guyer offense was sputtering and in desperate need of a spark.
It did not take Stowers long to provide one.
The Texas A&M commit took the snap on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, made a cut and broke several tackles en route to a 75-yard touchdown run. The play ignited a scoring spree, as Guyer (4-0, 1-0 District 5-6A) rattled off 34 unanswered points to pull away from Central (3-1, 0-1 District 5-6A) 49-10 on Thursday night.
“The way [Central’s defense] was lining up it seemed like the perfect play,” Stowers said of the read-option that resulted in the 75-yard touchdown. “My line obviously blocked it up perfectly, and I was running through the Red Sea there.”
After Stowers’ scamper put the Wildcats up 23-10, Guyer scored 26 points in a seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter. Stowers tossed three touchdowns — two to Travis Romar and one to Seth Meador — before Grant O’Bara broke free for a 71-yard run.
The Wildcats’ lead, which was once only 15-10, swelled to 49-10 in a matter of minutes.
“I think we knew the reason it was a five-point game was lack of execution,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “There was no panic. We just needed to execute and get control of the game.
“Momentum is a big deal in the game of football and Eli’s big run definitely swung momentum our way.”
Guyer’s offense managed just 147 yards in the first half but finished with 512 total yards. The Wildcats tallied 365 yards in the second half alone.
Stowers was 10-for-17 through the air, throwing for 167 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 75 yards and a score on the ground.
Senior Kaedric Cobbs racked up 160 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
“When our offense gets going, that’s really all we have to get going,” Stowers said. “That first half, we just couldn’t get it going. In the second half, praise the Lord, but we started to get ourselves going on offense. Once we start doing that it’s hard to stop us.”
The Chargers got inside the 10-yard line twice in the first half but were only able to come away with a field goal as Guyer’s defense made two crucial goal line stands. Central ended the game with just 199 total yards, coughing the ball up three times.
“I thought our defense played really well tonight,” Walsh said. “[Central] has a good offensive skill set. We had our defense on the field a little too long, but they did a great job.”
Guyer will now prepare for a pivotal 5-6A clash with state-ranked Southlake Carroll next week.
And after looking like the Wildcats would not have much momentum going into that game, Guyer now has plenty.
“If we were to leave this game on a bad note like we were in the first half, it wouldn’t have been very good for our confidence,” Stowers said. “We really needed that spark in the second half. But we have to just forget about this game and focus on Southlake. It’s a big game next week.”