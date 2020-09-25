CARROLLTON — For about a quarter on Friday night, Guyer's high-octane offense was uncharacteristically out of sync.
The Wildcats went three-and-out on their first two drives, allowing Carrollton Hebron to chew up the clock with long, methodical drives of its own. By the end of the first quarter, Guyer had run just six plays.
"A lot of it was the Hebron offense. I think their plan going into tonight was to keep us off the field," Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. "I certainly give Hebron credit for that, but at the same time, we're a fast-tempo offense and you have to get on track. And we just didn't get on track.
"But nobody panicked. We score points in bunches."
That might be the understatement of the year.
The Wildcats scored 21-straight points in a roughly four-minute stretch in the second quarter and never looked back, rolling to a 56-33 win at Hawk Stadium.
"We beat a good football team, a perennial playoff team, at their place by [23] points," Webb said. "And we're going to look tomorrow and have a laundry list of mistakes that are correctable in short order."
Guyer got on the board with a 7-yard run by BJ Phillips with 7:08 left in the second quarter. The touchdown was set up by critical third and fourth down conversions earlier in the drive.
Quarterback Eli Stowers — playing in his first game since injuring his knee in last year's Class 6A Division II title game — connected with Brody Noble on third down, who made a tough catch in traffic to move the chains.
Later in the drive on fourth down, Stowers hit Grayson O'Bara on a slant for a first down.
O'Bara was the catalyst behind the Wildcats' scoring explosion and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown on Guyer's next drive.
"I knew it was coming to me," O'Bara said of the 55-yard score. "I had the play call. I was amped up and ready to go for sure. I always go into every play and know I'm going to score before it happens. That's the mindset I have. It got us going, for sure."
The junior added another long touchdown midway through the third quarter, getting behind the Hebron secondary for a 45-yard score that put Guyer up 35-13.
The Wildcats scored 28 unanswered points after halftime, a stretch that was punctuated by Phillips' 91-yard run. He finished the night with 152 yards and three scores on just 13 carries.
Guyer racked up 547 yards of total offense, led by O'Bara's five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
O'Bara has missed the last two seasons due to injuries, and Webb was hoping to keep him under wraps for a little while longer.
But after his breakout performance, Webb knows that ship has sailed.
"There's not a kid I'm more proud of, given everything he's overcome to get back out here," Webb said. "We were hoping people really didn't know about him, but I think after tonight, people probably will. It's going to be hard to keep it a secret any more."