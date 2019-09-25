From the outside looking in, the obvious date to circle on Guyer’s schedule is Oct. 4, when the Wildcats host Southlake Carroll in a game that could decide the District 5-6A championship.
But Guyer is not looking ahead to next week, and instead, is focused on the task at hand — a Thursday night showdown against an undefeated Keller Central team to begin 5-6A play.
“We always preach about the pace of the season,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “It’s going to get here. If you try to talk about that game a week or two weeks earlier, you’re going to miss out on a whole bunch of good stuff that the season has in store. Let’s just enjoy Keller Central week. We’ll get to that [Southlake Carroll] game when it gets here. And it’s coming.”
After grinding out wins over perennial powerhouses Aledo and Cedar Hill in the first two games of the season, Guyer got some much-needed rest last week during its bye.
The Wildcats were dealing with injuries to several key players, including defensive starters Grant Mahon and Jaden Fugett. Both will be back this week against Keller Central.
With Guyer healthy, the Wildcats’ attention now shifts to slowing down the Chargers, who are averaging 30.3 points and 337.7 yards per game. Keller Central is led on offense by wide receiver and Oklahoma commit DJ Graham, who has caught 11 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown this season.
“Their receiving corps is good,” Walsh said. “Their quarterback is doing his job. They have one of the best players in the district in Graham.”
While the Chargers have flashed explosiveness on offense, Keller Central’s strength lies in its defense. The Chargers run a unique 3-3-5 stack scheme that has shut down rushing attacks and held opponents to just 20 points per game.
“They only give up 85 yards per game rushing,” Walsh said. “They’re really multiple, and it’s hard to gameplan for them because they can do so much out of [the 3-3-5 scheme]. So, we’re just going to be simple.”
Through three games, keeping it simple has worked for Guyer.
The Wildcats boast one of the top offenses in the state, averaging 51.7 points and 596.7 yards per game. Walsh knows Guyer will be tested again on Thursday, but he is confident his team is ready for it.
“I’m really interested to see how we handle [Keller Central’s defense],” Walsh said. “Our offensive line has been really good. They’re going to have to deal with a whole bunch of line stunts and blitzes. It’s going to be good work for us.”