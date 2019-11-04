Guyer moved up to No. 15 in the final Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A poll of the regular season.
The Wildcats (8-1, 5-1) routed Trophy Club Nelson 47-10 last week behind four touchdowns from senior running back Kaedric Cobbs. Guyer has now won four straight games and has an average margin of victory of 24 points this season.
The Wildcats end the regular season on Thursday night at home against a struggling Keller Fossil Ridge team.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, Ryan and Argyle stood pat in Class 5A Division I and Class 4A Division I, respectively.
The Raiders are the No. 3-ranked team in 5A Division I and beat Grapevine 61-13 last week. Ryan ends the regular season against Birdville on Thursday night in a game that will decide the District 4-5A Division I title.
Argyle, meanwhile, remains the No. 1 team in 4A Division I. The Eagles downed Anna 35-6 last week and can clinch their 11th straight outright district championship with a win on Friday against Celina.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football State Poll
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Duncanville (9-0);W: 59-0, Richardson;1
2. Katy (9-0);W: 47-0, Katy Mayde Creek;2
3. Allen (9-0);W: 35-7, Prosper;3
4. Longview (9-0);W: 49-7, Tyler Lee;4
5. Galena Park North Shore (8-1);W: 42-14, Beaumont United;5
6. Southlake Carroll (9-0);W: 56-17, Haslet Eaton;6
7. Converse Judson (9-0);W: 49-9, SA East Central;7
8. Cy-Fair (9-0);W: 37-0, Cypress Ridge;8
9. Spring Westfield (8-1);W: 52-7, Aldine Nimitz;9
10. Humble Atascocita (8-1);W: 77-0, Pasadena;10
11. Arlington Martin (8-1);W: 49-7, FW Paschal;11
12. Lake Travis (8-1);W: 59-27, Buda Hays;12
13. Austin Westlake (8-1);W: 49-7, Austin Anderson;13
14. Dickinson (8-1);Idle;15
15. Denton Guyer (8-1);W: 47-10, Trophy Club Nelson;16
16. Cedar Hill (7-2);W: 35-21, Mansfield;17
17. Midland Lee (9-0);W: 49-6, Midland;18
18. Austin Vandegrift (9-0);W: 56-3, Leander;19
19. SA Northside Brandeis (9-0);W: 35-14, SA Northside Jay;20
20. Katy Tompkins (9-1);W: 58-0, Katy Cinco Ranch;21
21. Schertz Clemens (8-1);W: 30-20, New Braunfels;22
22. Klein Oak (8-1);Idle;23
23. Euless Trinity (8-1);W: 42-21, Abilene;24
24. Rockwall (8-2);W: 66-42, Mesquite;25
25. Cibolo Steele (7-2);W: 34-7, New Braunfels Canyon;NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (9-0);W: Frisco Liberty, 66-6;1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0);W: Fort Bend Hightower, 53-9;2
3. Denton Ryan (9-0);W: Grapevine, 61-13;3
4.Dallas Highland Park (8-1);W: Lancaster, 42-35 (OT);4
5. Lufkin (8-1);W: Conroe Caney Creek, 58-0;5
6. Cedar Park (8-1);W: Pflugerville, 42-21;6
7. SA Wagner (9-1);W: SA Veterans Memorial, 46-30;8
8. Abilene Cooper (9-0);Idle;9
9. Lancaster (7-2);L: Dallas Highland Park, 42-35 (OT);7
10. Hutto (7-1);W: Manor, 42-20;10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Aledo (8-1);W: Joshua, 42-0;1
2. Manvel (9-0);W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 49-41;2
3. CC Calallen (9-0);W: Alice, 38-25;3
4. A&M Consolidated (9-0);W: Bryan Rudder, 25-14;4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (8-1);W: Houston Northside, 68-7;5
6. Lubbock Cooper (8-1);W: Abilene Wylie, 49-14;6
7. Red Oak (8-1);W: Dallas Spruce, 63-6;7
8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-2);W: SA Southside, 57-27;8
9. Kerrville Tivy (8-1);W: Lockhart, 31-13;9
10. Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (8-1);W: Port Neches-Groves, 40-35;10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Argyle (9-0);W: 35-6, Anna;1
2. Carthage (9-0);W: 34-14, Henderson;2
3. Waco La Vega (8-1);W: 31-14, Brownwood;3
4. Decatur (9-0);W: 68-21, Burkburnett;4
5. Dumas (9-0);W: 38-15, Pampa;5
6. Needville (8-1) ;W: 48-35, Brazosport;7
7. Lampasas (8-1);W 56-35, Fischer Canyon Lake;8
8. Springtown (8-1);W: 47-35, WF Hirschi;9
9. Brownwood (8-1);L: 31-14, Waco La Vega;6
10. Beeville Jones (10-0) ;W: 37-26, Pleasanton;10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-1);W: 63-21, Longview Spring Hill;1
2. Waco Connally (9-0);Idle;2
3. West Orange-Stark (6-1);W: 39-0, Liberty;3
4. Midland Greenwood (10-0);W: 49-7, Monahans;4
5. Lubbock Estacado (9-0);Idle;5
6. Gilmer (6-3);Idle;6
7. Sunnyvale (9-0);W: 49-12, Dallas Lincoln;7
8. Geronimo Navarro (9-0);W: 22-14, Cuero;8
9. Iowa Park (8-1);W: 50-29, Bridgeport;9
10. Jasper (6-1) ;W: 48-3, Cleveland Tarkington;10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Wall (9-0);W: Breckenridge, 20-6;2
2. Grandview (8-1);L: Whitney, 26-21;1
3. Malakoff (8-1);W: Eustace, 72-0;3
4. Bushland (9-0);W: Amarillo River Road, 52-0;4
5. Diboll (9-0);W: Franklin, 34-7;5
6. Troy (9-1);W: Lago Vista, 40-33;7
7. Pottsboro (9-0);Idle;6
8. Cameron Yoe (8-1);W: Manor New Tech, 77-6;8
9. Eastland (8-1);W: Clyde, 42-27;9
10. George West (9-0);W: Bishop, 59-0;NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank
1. Canadian (9-0);W: Dimmitt, 66-18;1
2. East Bernard (10-0);W: Danbury, 63-0;2
3. Newton (8-1);W: Corrigan-Camden, 62-0;3
4. Rogers (9-0);W: Florence, 65-14;4
5. Gunter (8-1);W: Henrietta, 50-7;5
6. Abernathy (8-1);W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 65-0;6
7. Cisco (8-1);W: Anson, 34-7;7
8. Poth (8-1);W: Dilley, 67-0;9
9. Palmer (9-0);W: Dallas Gateway, 64-0;10
10. Daingerfield (7-2);W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-38;NR