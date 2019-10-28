After routing Haslet Eaton 56-20 last week, Guyer moved up a spot from No. 17 to No. 16 in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 6A poll.
The Wildcats have handily won three straight since dropping their only game of the season to Southlake Carroll. Guyer is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in District 5-6A.
Through eight games, the Wildcats are averaging 45.8 points and 511.2 yards per game.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, Ryan and Argyle both maintained their respective rankings.
The Raiders stood pat at No. 3 in Class 5A Division I after demolishing Carrollton Turner 42-0 in a weather-shortened game that was called off before halftime.
Ryan is 8-0 overall and 5-0 in District 4-5A Division I.
Argyle, meanwhile, continued its dominance with a 70-48 win over Melissa last week. The Eagles checked in at No. 1 for the eighth-straight week.
Argyle has pummeled its opponents this year and is averaging an astonishing 60.1 points per night.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football high school poll
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings following Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team’s record in parentheses, last week’s result and last week’s ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Duncanville (8-0); W: 48-0, Dallas White; 1
2. Katy (8-0); W: 42-0, Katy Cinco Ranch; 2
3. Allen (8-0); W: 24-0, McKinney Boyd; 3
4. Longview (8-0); W: 55-0, North Mesquite ; 4
5. Galena Park North Shore (7-1); W: 54-25, Beaumont West Brook; 5
6. Southlake Carroll (8-0); W: 35-7, Keller Central; 6
7. Converse Judson (8-0); W: 44-13, New Braunfels Canyon; 7
8. Cy-Fair (8-0); W: 69-0, Houston Spring Woods; 9
9. Spring Westfield (7-1); W: 67-0 Aldine; 11
10. Humble Atascocita (7-1); W: 63-14, Humble Summer Creek; 12
11. Arlington Martin (7-1); W: 61-0, FW Trimble Tech; 13
12. Lake Travis (7-1); W: 54-21, Del Valle; 14
13. Austin Westlake (7-1); W: 65-7, Buda Hays; 15
14. Beaumont West Brook (7-1); L: 54-25, Galena Park North Shore; 8
15. Dickinson (8-1); W: 69-21, Friendswood Clear Brook; 16
16. Guyer (7-1); W: 56-20, Northwest Eaton; 17
17. Cedar Hill (6-2); W: 39-0, South Grand Prairie; 18
18. Midland Lee (8-0); W: 55-36, Amarillo Tascosa; 19
19. Austin Vandegrift (8-0); Idle; 20
20. SA Northside Brandeis (8-0); W: 31-14, SA Northside Warren; 21
21. Katy Tompkins (8-1); W: 38-12, Katy Taylor; 22
22. Schertz Clemens (7-1); W: 36-0, SA East Central ; 24
23. Klein Oak (8-1); W: 9-7, The Woodlands College Park; 23
24. Euless Trinity (7-1); Idle; 25
25. Rockwall (7-2); W: 35-32, Tyler Lee ; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Frisco Lone Star (8-0); W: Frisco Centennial, 62-10; 1
2. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0); W: Richmond Foster, 24-17; 2
3. Ryan (8-0); W: Carrollton Turner, 42-0; 3
4. Dallas Highland Park (7-1); W: Dallas Sunset, 79-0; 4
5. Lufkin (7-1); W: Magnolia West, 52-7; 5
6. Cedar Park (7-1); Idle; 6
7. Lancaster (7-1); W: Mansfield Timberview, 33-10; 7
8. SA Wagner (8-1); W: SA Burbank, 62-0; 8
9. Abilene Cooper (9-0); W: Lubbock, 49-14; 9
10. Hutto (6-1); W: Pflugerville, 54-7; 10
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Aledo (7-1); W: Waco University, 77-10; 1
2. Manvel (8-0); W: Houston Sterling, 44-26; 2
3. CC Calallen (8-0); W: Gregory-Portland, 20-3; 3
4. A&M Consolidated (8-0); W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 66-26; 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (7-1); Idle; 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (7-1); W: Wichita Falls, 47-7; 6
7. Red Oak (7-1); W: Dallas Conrad, 84-0; 8
8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (6-2); W: Somerset, 63-19; 9
9. Kerrville Tivy (7-1); W: SA Alamo Heights, 56-14; 10
10. Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (7-1); W: Crosby, 28-7; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Argyle (8-0); W: 70-48, Melissa; 1
2. Carthage (8-0); W: 43-0, Palestine; 2
3. Waco La Vega (7-1); W: 49-17, China Spring; 3
4. Decatur (8-0); W: 54-13, Mineral Wells; 4
5. Dumas (8-0); W: 21-14, Canyon; 5
6. Brownwood (8-0); W: 38-22, Stephenville; 6
7. Needville (7-1) ; W: 38-16, Fulshear; 7
8. Lampasas (7-1); W 56-0, Taylor; 8
9. Springtown (7-1); W: 38-10, Gainesville; 9
10. Beeville Jones (9-0) ; W: 33-17, Boerne; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Pleasant Grove (8-1); W: 45-6, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau; 1
2. Waco Connally (9-0); W: 40-35, Fairfield; 2
3. West Orange-Stark (5-1); W: 49-12, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson; 3
4. Midland Greenwood (9-0); W: 54-17, Fort Stockton; 4
5. Lubbock Estacado (9-0); W: 14-0, Perryton; 5
6. Gilmer (6-3); W: 28-6, Pittsburg; 6
7. Sunnyvale (8-0); W: 49-0, Dallas Roosevelt; 7
8. Geronimo Navarro (8-0); W: 42-14, Wimberley; 8
9. Iowa Park (7-1); W: 28-6, Aubrey; 9
10. Jasper (5-1) ; Idle; 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Grandview (8-0); W: McGregor, 47-19; 1
2. Wall (8-0); W: Eastland, 28-14; 2
3. Malakoff (7-1); W: Dallas Madison, 42-25; 3
4. Bushland (8-0); W: Shallowater, 28-24; 4
5. Diboll (8-0); W: Palestine Westwood, 55-0; 5
6. Pottsboro (9-0); W: Emory Rains, 41-27; 6
7. Troy (8-1); W: Manor New Tech, 75-6; 8
8. Cameron Yoe (7-1); W: Rockdale, 31-3; NR
9. Eastland (7-0); L: Wall, 28-14; 7
10. Franklin (6-1); W: Trinity, 60-12; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (record); Last week’s result; Prv rank
1. Canadian (8-0); W: Friona, 57-0; 1
2. East Bernard (9-0); W: Bloomington, 54-0; 2
3. Newton (7-1); W: New Waverly, 54-7; 3
4. Rogers (8-0); W: Lexington, 14-6; 4
5. Gunter (7-1); Idle; 5
6. Abernathy (7-1); W: Colorado City, 52-6; 6
7. Cisco (7-1); W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 53-0; 7
8. Omaha Pewitt (8-0); W: Elysian Fields, 45-33; 8
9. Poth (7-1); W: Natalia, 34-14; 9
10. Palmer (8-0); W: Scurry-Rosser, 51-20; 10