After coming away with an electric 60-57 victory over Class 5A Division II No. 1 Aledo last week, Guyer moved up the ladder in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 6A poll.
The Wildcats, previously the No. 8-ranked team in 6A, jumped to No. 7 after their Week 1 victory. Guyer became the first Texas team since Lake Travis in 2011 to beat Aledo at home.
Ryan, meanwhile, stood pat at No. 2 in Class 5A Division I. The Raiders pummeled Mesquite Poteet 52-6 in their season opener, piling up 456 yards in the win.
Argyle also maintained its spot in the Class 4A Division I rankings after cruising to a 42-14 victory over Stephenville. Bo Hogeboom threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns as the No. 3 Eagles built a commanding 35-0 halftime lead.
Next up for Argyle is a trip to Waco La Vega on Friday, where the Eagles will meet the 4A defending champion and No. 1-ranked Pirates. The two schools split the season series last year, with La Vega knocking off Argyle in the regional final en route to the state title.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings following Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team, record in parentheses and the preseason ranking:
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville (1-0), 2
2. Katy (1-0), 5
3. Allen (1-0), 4
4. Longview (1-0), 6
5. Galena Park North Shore (0-1), 1
6. Austin Westlake (1-0), 7
7. Guyer (1-0), 8
8. Humble Atascocita (1-0), 9
9. Southlake Carroll (1-0), 10
10. Beaumont West Brook (1-0), 11
11. Converse Judson (1-0), 12
12. Cy-Fair (1-0), 14
13. Dickinson (1-0), 13
14. DeSoto (1-0), 16
15. Austin Vandegrift (1-0), 19
16. Lewisville Hebron (1-0), 22
17. Spring Westfield (1-0), 21
18. Arlington Martin (1-0), NR
19. Cedar Hill (0-1), 15
20. The Woodlands (0-1), 17
21. Lake Travis (0-1), 3
22. Arlington (1-0), 23
23. Pearland (1-0), 24
24. Cibolo Steele (1-0), 25
25. Midland Lee (1-0), NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Dallas Highland Park (1-0), 1
2. Ryan (1-0), 2
3. Richmond Foster (1-0), 3
4. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), 4
5. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0), 5
6. SA Wagner (1-0), 8
7. Angleton (1-0), NR
8. Lufkin (0-1), 7
9. Hutto (1-0), NR
10. Tyler (0-1), 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Aledo (0-1), 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0), 2
3. CC Calallen (1-0), 3
4. Huntsville (1-0), 5
5. Manvel (1-0), 6
6. A&M Consolidated (1-0), 7
7. Marshall (0-1), 4
8. Frisco Reedy (1-0), 8
9. Lubbock Cooper (1-0), 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. Waco La Vega (1-0), 1
2. Carthage (1-0), 2
3. Argyle (1-0), 3
4. Liberty Hill (1-0), 4
5. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), 5
6. Sealy (1-0), 6
7. Paris (0-1), 7
8. Henderson (1-0), 8
9. Lampasas (1-0), 9
10. Decatur (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0), 1
2. Jasper (0-0), 2
3. West Orange-Stark (1-0), 5
4. Cuero (1-0), 4
5. Waco Connally (1-0), 6
6. Gilmer (1-0), 7
7. Silsbee (0-1), 3
8. Lubbock Estacado (1-0), 10
9. Graham (1-0), 9
10. Sunnyvale (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Grandview (1-0), 1
2. Malakoff (1-0), 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0), 4
4. Gladewater (1-0), 7
5. Atlanta (0-1), 3
6. Wall (1-0), NR
7. Yoakum (0-1), 5
8. Franklin (1-0), 9
9. East Chambers (1-0), 10
10. Jefferson (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. Newton (1-0), 1
2. Canadian (1-0), 2
3. Gunter (1-0), 4
4. East Bernard (1-0), 3
5. Clifton (1-0), 7
6. Daingerfield (0-1), 5
7. Holliday (0-1), 6
8. Abernathy (1-0), 8
9. Cisco (1-0), 9
10. Rogers (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Refugio (1-0), 1
2. Shiner (1-0), 3
3. San Saba (1-0), 4
4. Mason (0-1), 2
5. San Augustine (1-0), 5
6. Panhandle (1-0), 6
7. New Deal (1-0), 7
8. Garrison (0-0), 8
9. Tenaha (1-0), 9
10. Hawley (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Mart (1-0), 1
2. Falls City (1-0), 2
3. Hamlin (1-0), 3
4. Stratford (1-0), 4
5. Grapeland (1-0), 5
6. Albany (1-0), 6
7. Wellington (1-0), 7
8. Burton (1-0), 8
9. Gruver (1-0), 9
10. Muenster (1-0), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. White Deer (1-0), 3
2. Milford (1-0), 1
3. McLean (1-0), 2
4. Sterling City (1-0), 4
5. Garden City (1-0), 5
6. Leakey (1-0), 6
7. Gorman (0-1), 7
8. Gail Borden County (1-0), 9
9. Balmorhea (1-0), 8
10. Blum (0-1), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Jayton (1-0), 1
2. Richland Springs (1-0), 3
3. Strawn (0-1), 2
4. Oakwood (1-0), 4
5. Motley County (1-0), 5
6. Iredell (1-0), 6
7. Grandfalls-Royalty (1-0), 8
8. Blackwell (1-0), 9
9. Blanket (1-0), 10
10. Calvert (1-0), 7
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 1
2. Dallas Bishop Dunne, 2
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3
4. Plano Prestonwood, 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Baytown Christian, 2
2. Gainesville State School, 4
3. Houston Emery-Weiner, NR
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep, NR
5. Bulverde Bracken, 1