Tonight's District 5-6A football game between the Guyer Wildcats and Keller Timber Creek will have a kickoff at 6 p.m.
School officials from Guyer and Timber Creek decided to move the to the earlier start time to try and avoid the thunderstorms and rain predicted for later tonight
Over the past nine years, Guyer coach John Walsh has been to three state championships, winning two of them.
While the players from each team varied, there was always one common denominator throughout — the Wildcats never got to the title game undefeated.
In 2010, when Guyer lost to Cibolo Steele, the Wildcats were 13-2 entering the final game of the season. In 2012 and 2013, the years Guyer won it all, the Wildcats were also 13-2 entering the title game.
Walsh is hoping that trend continues this year.
Although Guyer’s hopes of a perfect season were dashed last Friday in a 46-34 loss to Southlake Carroll, Walsh knows the Wildcats’ long-term goal of claiming a state championship is still very much alive.
“We feel like we have championship talent,” Walsh said. “We feel like we have a championship ballclub. We still have a lot to fix. Would I like to go 16-0 when it’s all said and done? Yes. But I’ve always said I’d be scared to death if I was 10-0 and our kids hadn’t tasted that feeling they never want again. And that’s the feeling they had [last] Friday night.”
Guyer’s first step in erasing that feeling is a road test against a lowly Keller Timber Creek team on Thursday night.
The Falcons are 1-4 overall and 0-2 in District 5-6A, fresh off a 34-7 loss to Keller last week. Timber Creek’s offense has struggled mightily this season and is averaging just 15.6 points and 155 yards per game.
Defensively, the Falcons are giving up 35 points per night, but Walsh knows Guyer must protect the football in order to take advantage. The Wildcats coughed the ball up four times against Carroll last week.
“We have to eliminate turnovers and improve on situational football,” Walsh said. “I told them before the [Carroll] game that we couldn’t turn the ball over. We’re a team that has to score points. And if we turn the ball over, we aren’t going to score points.”
On the other side of the ball, Guyer’s defense is shorthanded moving forward.
The Wildcats will be without starting safety and Navy commit Trace Jewell for the remainder of the season. Jewell tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
After suffering their first loss last week, the Wildcats are eager to get back on track.
And hopefully, on a path to a championship.
“We’ve got a lot of pride in what we do. We always have big expectations around here, but the team this year has realistic expectations of doing big things,” Walsh said. “We need to get the bad taste out of our mouth. I’m glad we play Thursday.”