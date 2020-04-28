New Guyer head coach Rodney Webb has finished filling two important positions of his staff.
Last week, Webb hired Rockwall wide receiver coach Jordan Johnson as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator.
On Tuesday afternoon, Webb announced the hiring of Colorado's Reed Heim as Guyer's next defensive coordinator. Heim served as the Director of Quality Control and Special Teams with the Buffaloes and also worked with the linebackers.
"We are extremely excited to get coach Heim in place as the defensive coordinator at Guyer," Webb said. "He brings tremendous energy and experience to our program. Our kids will love him and play hard for him, and he will be an exceptional role model for our athletes."
Heim has a background in Texas and graduated from Lake Highlands High School before attending Austin College. He went on to serve as a graduate assistant at Baylor and SMU, was a linebacker coach at Dallas Jesuit and was the assistant head coach at Richardson in 2017.
He spent 2018 as the Director of Recruiting at Tulsa before landing at Colorado.
Heim takes over for longtime defensive coordinator Derek Ramsey, who was hired as the head coach at Keller Fossil Ridge two weeks ago.
Ramsey had been the defensive coordinator since 2008 and guided a Guyer defense that surrendered just 21.4 points per game last season. The Wildcats went 14-2 and made an appearance in the Class 6A Division II title game — their fourth in the past 10 years.
With the change, Guyer will be switching its defense from a 4-3 to an odd-man front.
The Wildcats return several key players on defense, including highly-touted four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon, linebacker Jordan Eubanks and defensive lineman Cooper Lanz.
All three have multiple Division I offers.
"We've got seven defensive players who played extensive varsity time in 2019, either as starters or backups," Webb said. "We feel like we'll have a chance to be dominant on that side of the ball. We have a new scheme to teach, but we'll make sure it's simple enough to allow those kids to fly around the field with confidence."