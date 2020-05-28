Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon was immediately drawn to the electric atmosphere at Kyle Field when he went to a Texas A&M game last fall.
The massive stadium in College Station, which seats upward of 100,000 screaming Aggie fans, left a lasting impression on Harmon that still resonates to this day.
So much so, that Harmon decided to make Texas A&M his college home.
Harmon, one of the most coveted recruits in the Denton area, announced his commitment to the Aggies via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
“The game atmosphere is crazy,” Harmon recalled. “I fell in love with that when I first got there. It was great. It was like no other. I haven’t been to a game bigger than that. They support their team more than what I thought they would, whether they’re losing or winning.”
A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Harmon held offers from a host of Power Five schools, including Texas, Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech, among others.
Harmon will join the Wildcats’ quarterback Eli Stowers at A&M. A four-star prospect himself, Stowers committed to the Aggies last July.
The 5-9 junior said getting a chance to play with Stowers collegiately was one of many deciding factors.
“Knowing I could play with him for another three to four years is great,” Harmon said. “He was always in my ear about Texas A&M, telling me how great the school was outside of football. Knowing I’m going to be with him again is awesome.”
Harmon is coming off a highly impactful junior campaign in which he anchored Guyer’s secondary. The District 5-6A first-team selection blossomed into one of the best cornerbacks in the area, posting 45 tackles and 10 pass break ups.
Harmon also logged two interceptions, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. The Wildcats’ defense surrendered just 21.4 points per game last year while compiling a 14-2 record.
He will join a Texas A&M team led by coach Jimbo Fisher that finished 8-5 last season, including a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.
“It feels great,” Harmon said. “I’m about to be playing in the best football conference [SEC] in the nation.”