This time of year, Guyer coach John Walsh knows any team can be dangerous on any given night.
As the Wildcats prepare for Haslet Eaton on Friday, Walsh is well aware the Eagles are as dangerous as they come. Eaton, which is tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 5-6A, is fighting to extend its season.
That alone gives Guyer cause for concern.
“What I see in Eaton is a football team that has lost some close games and is fighting for its playoff life,” Walsh said. “That’s always scary, going into it as a heavy favorite, and knowing that they have to put out all the stops to pick up some unexpected wins. They’ll have the huge underdog role working in their favor.”
Eaton’s (4-3, 2-2) last four games have been decided by eight points or less.
The Eagles beat Keller Timber Creek in overtime to begin district play, but have lost their last two games to Keller and Keller Central.
Guyer, (6-1, 3-1) meanwhile, has rattled off two straight wins since dropping its only game of the year to Southlake Carroll. The Wildcats beat Timber Creek 30-0 in a weather-shortened game two weeks ago before routing Keller 42-10 last Friday.
Guyer’s defense has surrendered just 179 yards over the past two games.
“I’m hoping defensively we just keep the momentum going,” Walsh said. “We take a lot of pride in stopping the run, and we’ve been doing that pretty well all year long, only giving up a couple of big plays. We’re just continuing to work on some coverage things that will make us better by November.”
The Wildcats will be tasked with slowing down Eaton running back Jahbez Hawkins, who has run for 607 yards and three scores.
The Eagles are averaging only 248.6 yards and 22 points per game, but Guyer is preparing for Eaton to dive deep into its playbook.
“Eaton’s offense and defense pretty much lives and dies by consistency in what they do,” Walsh said. “I don’t think they’re going to change schematically. I think you just have to be ready for some tricks and some onside kicks. They’re going to be going all out in this one.”