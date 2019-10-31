For the past two years, it’s hard to deny that Trophy Club Nelson has had Guyer’s number.
In the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2017, Nelson stunned the Wildcats 28-24, handing Guyer its only opening round postseason loss in program history. Then last season, the Bobcats upended the Wildcats again.
Although Guyer outgained Nelson 514-285 and picked up 20 more first downs, the Bobcats turned the Wildcats away on a key fourth-and-goal to preserve their 35-21 win.
“The loss last year is one you really can’t explain, other than nothing matters except for that scoreboard,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “It was a weird game. Turnovers killed us. It was one of those games that truly teaches you the old Bill Belicheck saying, that stats are for losers and the scoreboard is for winners.”
Nelson may have won its last two meetings against Guyer, but the Bobcats would need a Herculean effort to pull off a mammoth upset this week.
Nelson (0-8, 0-5 District 5-6A) has still yet to win a game this season, while the Wildcats are 7-1 overall and 4-1 in 5-6A. The Bobcats have been shut out twice in district play, including a 15-0 loss to Keller last week.
While the memories of the last two years are still fresh on the Wildcats’ mind, Guyer knows a lot has changed since the last time these teams have played.
“I definitely do remember the last two years against Nelson, but these are two [different] football teams now,” Walsh said. “There are some similar names on the roster, but the makeup is just totally different right now. We just have to take care of us.”
Over the past several weeks, Guyer has succeeded in doing just that.
The Wildcats have manhandled their opponents since dropping their only game of the season to Southlake Carroll. Guyer has outscored its last three opponents 127-30.
While its offense and defense has been clicking the past month, Walsh said the Wildcats’ focus this week will be on special teams.
“We almost gave up an onside kick [against Haslet Eaton] that we talked about not giving up,” Walsh said. “We got a kick blocked. The game within a game for us is definitely special teams.”
Offensively, the trio of quarterback Eli Stowers, running back Kaedric Cobbs and receiver Seth Meador continue to fuel Guyer’s high-octane attack.
Stowers has thrown for 1,760 yards and 22 touchdowns, while Cobbs has run for 1,216 yards and 20 scores. On the outside, Meador has hauled in 33 catches for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I’m not one that uses coach’s cliches, but we just have to make sure that we’re getting better,” Walsh said. “I was really pleased last week. If we [continue] to do that as a team, we’re going to be just fine.”