If a sibling rivalry wasn't already in full effect at the Lanz household, it is now.
With former Guyer standout John Lanz already at TCU, Guyer defensive end Cooper Lanz added fuel to an already competitive family when he announced his commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
The move pits Cooper, a soon-to-be senior, squarely against his older brother. And to make matters even more interesting, John is an offensive lineman, meaning the brothers could be lining up opposite one another on Saturdays.
"There's already been some tension in the house," Lanz said jokingly. "Just about what our parents are going to wear when we play each other. But [John] is definitely excited for me."
Lanz said his parents' current plan is to wear the colors of whichever school is the home team. He said despite the rivalry between the two colleges, his brother has been supportive during his recruiting process.
"[John] has been helping me out," Lanz said. "He thought this would be a good choice for me."
Lanz's recruitment, like so many other athletes', hit a roadbump when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As a result, most of Lanz's recruitment from Baylor was done virtually.
Still, Lanz knew when the Bears came calling last Thursday, this was the place he wanted to be.
"Once I got Baylor -- I've always liked Baylor with it being close to home," Lanz said. "I knew that would be a good fit for me.
"I've already made pretty great relationships with the coaches. They have great facilities, a winning history and great academics."
A District 5-6A second-team selection in 2019, Lanz tallied 90 total tackles and seven sacks while helping the Wildcats hold opponents to just 21.4 points per game. Lanz forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles in addition to making 60 solo tackles.
Guyer will return several key members of its defense later this fall, including Lanz, four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon and three-star linebacker Jordan Eubanks.
"I think we can for sure make another run with the talent we have coming back," Lanz said.