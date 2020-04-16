191207_drc_sp_GuyerTascosa_5-2.JPG

Guyer defensive coordinator Derek Ramsey (center) hoists the Class 6A Region I championship trophy after the Wildcats beat Tascosa 48-7 at the Ford Center at the Star on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Frisco, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Longtime Guyer defensive coordinator Derek Ramsey has been hired as the next head coach at Keller Fossil Ridge, according to a report by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Matt Stepp.

Ramsey had been the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator since 2008 under longtime head coach John Walsh, who resigned last month. Ramsey had been at Guyer since the program began in 2006.

With Ramsey leading the defense, Guyer made four state final appearances — including last year’s loss to Austin Westlake — and won two state championships. From 2008-2019, the Wildcats went a combined 129-38.

Last season, Guyer surrendered just 21.4 points per game while compiling a 14-2 record. In the Class 6A Region I final against Amarillo Tascosa, the Wildcats held the Rebels’ vaunted flexbone offense to just seven points.

Guyer has several Division I prospects on defense coming back this fall, including four-star cornerback Deuce Harmon, defensive end Cooper Lanz and linebacker Jordan Eubanks.

Ramsey inherits a Fossil Ridge team that went just 1-9 last season. In 2017, the Panthers finished the regular season 10-0 but lost in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Arlington.

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

