As time wound down in the first half on Thursday night, Keller Fossil Ridge quarterback Colby Coppinger dropped back into a collapsing pocket.
But before he could even look downfield, Coppinger was hit by Guyer’s Devin Goree and Cooper Lanz, sending the ball flying into the air. The Wildcats pounced on the fumble to end the Panthers’ drive, punctuating a dominant first-half effort from the No. 15-ranked team in Class 6A.
Guyer built a 47-0 lead at the intermission and never looked back, clobbering Fossil Ridge 53-6 in the regular season finale.
“I was obviously really pleased with every facet of the game tonight headed into the playoffs with a long weekend ahead of us,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “I’m really proud of the kids. We put an emphasis in pregame on celebrating our seniors, and I think the seniors got to go out at C.H. Collins with a really good memory to look back on.”
The Wildcats (9-1, 6-1 District 5-6A) head into next Friday’s 6A Region I bi-district game against Hebron riding a five-game winning streak.
Guyer outscored its final five opponents of the regular season by a staggering margin of 227-46.
“Momentum is key in a ballgame and key in a season, but when you gain momentum heading into the first round of the playoffs, it sure is a good feeling,” Walsh said.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) leaps over Fossil Ridge defensive back Jaylen Hughes (27) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.guy fos at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) carries the ball and is tackled by Fossil Ridge defensive lineman Jordan Ederson (23) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) and Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) celebrate after they score against the Fossil Ridge defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) catches a pass and is pushed out of bound by Fossil Ridge defensive back Stephen Nnadozie (4) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stowers (5) looks for an open receiver, while being rushed by Fossil Ridge linebacker Jose Bonilla (35) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer running back linebacker Byron Phillips (27) carries the ball, while being chased by Fossil Ridge linebacker Jose Bonilla (35) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer running back linebacker Byron Phillips (27) carries the ball and scores a touchdown against the Fossil Ridge defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Running back Kaedric Cobbs led the Wildcats yet again, accounting for four total touchdowns – three rushing and one receiving – and 177 total yards. The senior ended the regular season with 1,571 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.
His final score of the night, a 70-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, gave Guyer a 53-0 lead.
The Wildcats led 26-0 after the first quarter, using a balanced attack to keep Fossil Ridge on its heels. Cobbs scored twice in the opening frame, while Stowers accounted for the other two touchdowns.
The Texas A&M commit threw a 10-yard score to Seth Meador and later added a 49-yard touchdown run on a read-option.
Defensively, Guyer held Fossil Ridge to just 92 total yards and also forced a turnover. The Wildcats have not surrendered more than 20 points in their last five games.
Guyer’s nine regular season wins are the most since 2014.
“When you look at the journey and look at your record, and it’s 9-1, you look at all 10 of those games as a positive for you,” Walsh said. “I’ve always said we’re better after losses. So, I’ll take the nine wins and we’ll take that loss and use it the rest of the way.”
Guyer 53, Keller Fossil Ridge 6
Keller F. Ridge
0
0
0
6
—
6
Denton Guyer
26
21
6
0
—
53
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 28 run (Erik Arellano kick)
DG — Seth Meador 10 pass from Eli Stowers (Erik Arellano kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 5 run (kick failed)
DG — Eli Stowers 49 run (kick failed)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 14 pass from Eli Stowers (Erik Arellano kick)
DG — Grant O’Bara 7 run (Erik Arellano kick)
DG — Byron Phillips 40 pass from Eli Stowers (Erik Arellano kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 70 run (Erik Arellano kick blocked)
FR — Colione Evans 6 run (kick failed)
FR
DG
First Downs
8
27
Rushing Yards
30-40
38-407
Passing Yards
52
158
Passing
12-20-0
13-24-0
Punts-Avg
6-25.17
0-0.00
Penalties
2-10
8-70
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DG: Kaedric Cobbs 6-163, Tiyon Aldridge 12-85, Eli Stowers 3-65, Byron Phillips 6-38, Grant O’Bara 6-34, Chandler Pullam 3-16, Chandler Pullam 2-6, FR: Colione Evans 9-26, Frank Andrews 8-20, Jalen Brown 1--3, Colby Coppinger 12--3.