FORT WORTH — For at least the first half on Friday night, it looked as though Guyer’s struggles against Trophy Club Nelson were destined to continue.
A fumble through the end zone that wiped away a would be first-quarter touchdown, as well as seven penalties for 65 yards, kept the Bobcats within striking distance at the intermission.
But in the second half, Guyer finally put its demons to rest.
After falling to Nelson twice in the past two years, the Wildcats racked up 632 yards in a 47-10 rout of the Bobcats at Northwest ISD Stadium.
“This is definitely one we had circled on our calendar,” said running back Kaedric Cobbs, who rushed for four touchdowns. “My sophomore year they knocked us out the first round of the playoffs and last year they got us at home. I really think it was important we come into their place and not only beat them — but destroy them.”
Cobbs carried 19 times for 192 yards and has now scored nine touchdowns over the past two weeks. The senior upped his season totals to 1,408 yards and 24 touchdowns, which leads Dallas-Fort Worth area Class 6A rushers.
“I want to give glory to God because I’ve been able to stay healthy, which is really important,” Cobbs said. “But our offensive line has just been whipping some tail up front the last two weeks. They’re doing a great job, making the holes big, and I’m able to make a linebacker or safety miss one-on-one.”
Despite Cobbs and the offense moving the ball almost at will, Guyer amassed 11 penalties, resulting in 85 yards. The Wildcats also fumbled three times and surrendered a 75-yard kickoff return that went for a touchdown.
“Offensively, we moved the ball up and down,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “We had [three] fumbles. We can’t fumble. But what I’m really concerned about is we have [18] penalties in two weeks. It hasn’t been a problem for us, but if we don’t fix it before the playoffs, it’ll be a problem for us.”
Guyer got the scoring started early in the first quarter when Eli Stowers took a read-option 15 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-3.
Cobbs then added runs of 3 and 27 yards before Nelson tacked on a 34-yard field goal with three seconds before halftime. That field goal was the only points the Wildcats’ defense surrendered.
Guyer held the Bobcats to just 120 total yards and forced five turnovers to seal its first victory over Nelson since 2016.
“I’ve said it, our defense is going to be playoff ready come November,” Walsh said. “And we’re in November, so I’m really pleased.”
Guyer 47, Trophy Club Nelson 10
Denton Guyer
7
14
12
14
—
47
TC Byron Nelson
0
3
0
7
—
10
DG — Eli Stowers 15 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 3 run (kick blocked)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 27 run (Kaedric Cobbs run)
TN — Logan Thomas 34 FG
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 4 run (pass failed)
DG — Byron Phillips 1 run (run failed)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 12 run (Kaedric Cobbs run)
TN — Avery Crawford 75 kickoff return (Logan Thomas kick)
DG — Grant O’Bara 4 run (run failed)
DG
TN
First Downs
35
7
Rushing Yards
51-409
21-27
Passing Yards
223
93
Passing
22-27-0
10-21-2
Punts-Avg
0-0.00
5-34.60
Penalties
11-85
1-5
Fumbles-Lost
3-3
5-3
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DG: Kaedric Cobbs 19-192, Eli Stowers 10-68, Tiyon Aldridge 9-58, Grant O’Bara 7-41, Byron Phillips 5-38, Seth Meador 1-12, TN: Maxwell Modeste 10-48, James Johnson 1-3, Hudson White 9-0, Brennan Stapleton 1--24.
Passing — DG: Eli Stowers 19-24-0-191, Chandler Pullam 3-3-0-32, TN: Hudson White 9-20-2-87, Brennan Stapleton 1-1-0-6.
Receiving — DG: Seth Meador 5-72, Travis Romar 6-53, Brandon Deleon 2-34, Tiyon Aldridge 2-21, Kaedric Cobbs 3-21, KJ Liggins 2-13, Cam Thrailkill 2-9, TN: Imani George 3-41, Tanner Arnold 1-25, Cooper Stillwell 3-17, Cooper Gray 1-6, Maxwell Modeste 1-4, Ethan Avery 1-0.