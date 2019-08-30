ALEDO — For nearly a year, Guyer had been reminded of its 40-0 loss to Aledo in the 2018 season opener.
The shutout was the first time since 2006 the Wildcats failed to get on the scoreboard, leaving Guyer with a bitter memory it was eager to erase.
Friday night, the Wildcats did just that.
Behind a five-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Eli Stowers, Guyer avenged last season’s demoralizing defeat, racking up 651 yards en route to a 60-57 victory over the Bearcats.
“They all remember it,” Guyer coach John Walsh said of last season’s loss. “All of [our] guys were on the field for that 40-0 butt-kicking they took last year.”
The loss was Aledo’s first at home since Sept. 5, 2014, against Bishop Amat from California. It was the first time since Sept. 9, 2011, that a team from Texas knocked off the Bearcats on their own field.
Lake Travis beat Aledo 62-35 in that game.
“We took this game really personally,” Stowers said. “We remembered that game from last year that was 40-0. That’s as bad as you can get beat. We knew we had the talent. We just had to get all of our stuff together as a team and work on chemistry and discipline. It showed. We came out here and played our tails off.”
Stowers spearheaded Guyer’s borderline unstoppable attack, ending the night 12-of-14 for 285 yards and five touchdowns. The Wildcats scored on all but two of their possessions and never punted, tallying 26 first downs.
Guyer piled up 387 yards by halftime, and its 60 points was the most Aledo has given up since 2014.
Temple scored 45 points against Aledo on Dec. 20, 2014 — a 49-45 loss in the Class 5A Division I title game.
“Everybody will talk about Eli and Kaedric [Cobbs], but the offensive line is what makes this whole thing go,” Walsh said. “Eli had no pressure. They get a lot of credit.”
Guyer scored on the second play from scrimmage when Air Force commit Seth Meador hauled in the first of his three touchdowns, a 52-yard catch-and-run to put the Wildcats up 8-0.
The two sides then traded blows until halftime, with neither team able to stop the other. Aledo running back and Oklahoma commit Jase McClellan rushed for four touchdowns and ran for 126 yards and also caught a TD pass.
His final touchdown pulled the Bearcats to within 60-57 with 2:23 remaining.
Guyer recovered the ensuing onside kick and was later stopped on fourth down, giving Aledo one final gasp. But the Bearcats weren’t able to find the end zone with only 40 seconds left, as the Wildcats ended Aledo’s home winning streak.
“It was nuts,” Walsh said. “We knew it might be a track meet. We didn’t want it to go like that, but we’re just glad we got the win. For the kids, it’s great. When you schedule big and start off 1-0 or 2-0, you answer the challenge. They answered the challenge tonight.”
Denton Guyer 60, Aledo 57
Denton Guyer
22
14
16
8
—
60
Aledo
7
21
13
16
—
57
DG — Seth Meador 52 pass from Eli Stowers (Kaedric Cobbs run)
AO — Money Parks 45 pass from Jake Bishop (Micco Little kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 7 run (Kaedric Cobbs run)
DG — Seth Meador 29 pass from Eli Stowers (kick failed)
AO — Jase Mcclellan 1 run (Micco Little kick)
DG — Travis Romar 38 pass from Eli Stowers (kick failed)
AO — Jo Jo Earle 13 run (Micco Little kick)
DG — Deuce Harmon 3 pass from Eli Stowers (Kaedric Cobbs run)
AO — Jase Mcclellan 5 run (Micco Little kick)
AO — Jase Mcclellan 9 run (pass failed)
DG — Seth Meador 33 pass from Eli Stowers (Kaedric Cobbs run)
AO — Jase Mcclellan 1 run (Micco Little kick)
DG — Byron Phillips 8 run (Kaedric Cobbs run)
AO — Jake Bishop 34 run (Jo Jo Earle run)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 4 run (Kaedric Cobbs run)
AO — Jase Mcclellan 37 pass from Jake Bishop (Jo Jo Earle run)
DG
AO
First Downs
26
25
Rushing Yards
36-366
38-201
Passing Yards
285
312
Passing
12-14-0
22-28-0
Punts-Avg
0-0.00
1-33.00
Penalties
6-54
8-58
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AO: Jase Mcclellan 27-126, Jake Bishop 9-60, Jo Jo Earle 1-13, Matt Tague 1-2, DG: Kaedric Cobbs 22-220, Eli Stowers 10-117, Byron Phillips 3-18, Deuce Harmon 1-11.
Passing — AO: Jake Bishop 22-28-0-312, DG: Eli Stowers 12-14-0-285.
Receiving — AO: Jo Jo Earle 11-117, Jase Mcclellan 3-82, Money Parks 5-79, Jaedon Pellegrino 3-34, DG: Seth Meador 4-162, Travis Romar 3-74, Kaedric Cobbs 2-29, Connor Briggs 1-9, Cam Thrailkill 1-8, Deuce Harmon 1-3.