At least, that’s what it’s felt like over the past decade for the Argyle Eagles, a tradition-laden program that doesn’t know how to lose. And the winning didn’t stop on Friday night.
Behind 166 yards and two touchdowns from senior wide receiver Alex Gonzales, Argyle overcame a sluggish first half to knock off Celina 30-13 and claim its 11th consecutive outright district championship.
“I never would have drawn it up like this,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “Obviously, it’s a testament to the support we get. The parents do a fabulous job of supporting our programs. It takes everyone pulling the same direction. My story wasn’t any different five or six years ago.”
Rodgers is right. The Eagles’ dominance is nothing new.
Friday’s win marked Argyle’s 46th straight regular season victory and 56th consecutive district win. The Eagles have not lost a regular season game since Sept. 11, 2015. Their last district loss came Nov. 7, 2008.
Argyle wide receiver Alex Gonzales (6) celebrates with Argyle wide receiver Cade Merka (4) after they score a touchdown against the Celina defense at Eagle Stadium, Friday, November 8, 2019, in Argyle, Texas.
Argyle wide receiver Cade Merka (4) jumps up for a pass and catches the ball, while being defended by Celina defensive back Trent Espinosa (1) and Celina defensive back Reece Bedford (13) at Eagle Stadium, Friday, November 8, 2019, in Argyle, Texas.
Argyle's Braiden Rexroat (26) sacks Celina quarterback Hunter Watson (9) at Eagle Stadium, Friday, November 8, 2019, in Argyle, Texas.
Jeff Woo
Argyle (10-0, 6-0 District 7-4A Division I) has gone undefeated in the regular season each of the last four years.
“It’s always special to be a part of something like this, especially being here in Argyle. It never gets old,” Gonzales said. “We’re special.”
Gonzales, who reeled in seven catches, helped the Eagles break out of an offensive dry spell in the second half.
Argyle managed just 10 points through the first two quarters, but Gonzales’ two scores gave the Eagles a 23-6 lead going into the final frame.
Gonzales hauled in a 14-yard pass through two defenders in the corner of the end zone and later broke several tackles en route to a 70-yard catch-and-run.
“It was a good night for [Gonzales],” Rodgers said. “He hasn’t had that breakout game. Against Celina, for him to have a breakout game, I’m very proud of him. He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of energy. He was due.”
Argyle held Celina to just 276 total yards on the night, with 234 coming on the ground. The Bobcats completed just two passes for 42 yards.
Celina scored only once in the second half, a 16-yard pass from Hunter Watson to Brady Cunningham that pulled the Bobcats to within 30-13.
But that was as close as they ever got, as Argyle denied Celina’s upset bid to stay unbeaten.
The Eagles will now turn their attention to the first round of the playoffs. Argyle will host Dallas Carter in the 4A Region II bi-district round on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
“I really believe that [this team] is very purpose-driven,” Rodgers said. “We had great preparation during the week. It’s a really good example for our younger kids – how hard work on every single rep in practice correlates [to success] out here.”
Argyle 30,Celina 13
Celina
6
0
0
7
—
13
Argyle
10
0
13
7
—
30
AY — Luke Farris 42 run (Caden Dodson kick)
CL — Isaiah Martinez 28 FG
AY — Caden Dodson 28 FG
CL — Isaiah Martinez 38 FG
AY — Alex Gonzales 14 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Caden Dodson kick)
AY — Alex Gonzales 70 pass from Bo Hogeboom (kick blocked)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 12 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Caden Dodson kick)