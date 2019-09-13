BROCK — A goal line stand by Brock as time expired secured a 28-21 Eagles victory over the Liberty Christian Warriors on Friday night.
Brock (2-1) missed a field goal with two minutes remaining in the game giving Liberty Christian one last chance. Warriors quarterback Daniel Greek hit wide receiver Kellen Moran with a 71-yard pass that set Liberty Christian up with a first-and-goal at Brock’s three yard line but two plays later time expired with the Warriors at the one.
The game was deadlocked 21-21 at the half before Brock scored the go-ahead TD in the early stages of the third quarter.
Greek, who finished the night hitting 23-of-40 pass attempts for 307 yards, had a 13-yard TD pass to Bryson Werntz and a 27-yard scoring strike to Cristian Driver. Liberty’s third TD came on a 90-yard kickoff return by Collin Gamble in the second quarter.
Tye Strickland led Liberty Christian’s rushing attack with 120 yards on 18 carries while Moran had three receptions for 87 yards and Jalen McCoslin had eight for 82 yards.
The Warriors (0-3) will host Prestonwood next Friday.
Nocona 50, Ponder 22
NOCONA — The Nocona Indians built a 20-0 first half advantage and then pulled away in the second half to defeat the Ponder Lions 50-22.
It was a rough night for the Lions offensively as they were limited to 62 yards rushing while the passing game rolled up 176 yards and all of Ponder’s scoring.
Quarterback Chase Taylor was 9-of-22 passing and Oscar Martinez was his main target with five catches for 158 yards and touchdown receptions of 48, 26 and 59 yards.
Ponder, 1-2, returns home next Friday to face S&S Consolidated.
Bridgeport 56, Sanger 28
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Bulls improved to 2-1 for the season with a 56-28 victory over the Sanger Indians.
Sanger is now 0-3 and will host Mineral Wells next Friday night.
Harvest Christian 68, Calvary 22
For just over one quarter the Calvary Lions were matching the Harvest Christian Saints play-for-play but then things changed.
The Saints went on a scoring rampage and outscored Calvary 52-14 over the final three quarter en route to a 68-22 victory.
Calvary’s David Lewis had a 34-yard run and a Beck Hillman extra point kick knotted the score at 8-8 midway through the first quarter. Jacob Helzer’s one-yard run and Hillman’s kick pulled the Lions to within two, 16-14, early in the second quarter.
That was as close as it would be. The Saints (2-0) led 40-22 at halftime and then blanked Calvary in the second half.
Lewis finished the evening with 113 yards rushing on 15 carries while Helzer had 101 yards on 24 carries and scored Calvary’s final TD on a 10-yard run. Calvary finished with 301 yards in total offense while Harvest Christian rolled up 433 yards.
The Lions, now 1-1, will host Forrestburg next Friday.