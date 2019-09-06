Nothing the Denton Broncos saw against Lake Dallas last week could have prepared them for the juggernaut that was Frisco Lone Star. The Rangers (2-0) entered the game ranked No. 4 in 5A Division I with a host of stud seniors including wide receiver Marvin Mims and quarterback Garret Rangel.
Those two led the decimation of Denton (1-1) Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, as Lone Star defeated Denton 75-0.
“Regardless of what the scoreboard looks like, this is not the same team,” Broncos coach Billy Miller said. “This is a different Denton football team and family. We are so far ahead of where we were and I don’t care where the score is, because we can go out and prove who we are every team by how we react how our kids react. We are able to get in the huddle and say that game doesn’t mean anything.”
The Broncos’ struggles were immediate, giving up a 43-yard pass and a field goal to start before fumbling on their second play from scrimmage and allowing the Rangers to break down the floodgates.
Denton quarterback Davian Guajardo (5) narrowly throws a pass before being tackled by Lone Star Frisco outside linebacker Blake Gotcher (12) during the first quarter of the game on Sept. 6, 2019 at C.H. Stadium in Denton.
Denton defensive linemen attempt to hold back Lone Star Frisco wide receiver Fogo Sokoya (28) as he scores to maintain the Rangers’ lead ahead of the Broncos 17-0 during the first quarter of the game on Sept. 6, 2019 at C.H. Stadium in Denton.
Denton defensive back Xavier Darden (22) on the side line during the second quarter of the game against Lone Star Frisco on Sept. 6, 2019 at C.H. Stadium in Denton.
By the time the first quarter ended, Lone Star led 24-0, and by the time halftime rolled around, the deficit grew to 52-0.
Mims had 218 yards and three touchdowns at halftime, which turned out to be his total for the night as he and the star players didn’t play much in the second half. Meanwhile Rengel finished the contest with 398 yards and four touchdowns on 15 of 21 passing despite taking his last snap with 10:50 left in the third quarter.
“You get one guy out of position and it affects the whole defense when a guy is that explosive,” Miller said. “When there’s a kid as explosive as Mims, everybody has to be on point and if anybody misses a half a step, he’ll make you pay for it.”
Denton was led on offense by running back Connor Shelley who had 48 yards on 16 carries. Wide receiver Sam Strange had five receptions for 26 yards of his own, but the Broncos couldn’t string together the positive plays, often hampered by penalties. Denton finished with eight penalties for 61 yards to Lone Star’s two for 12 yards.
As a team, the Broncos finished with 111 total yards and five first downs and found some momentum late to take into next week. The loss obviously hurts, but Miller is adamant that this team is still on the right track because of their mindset and fight.
Last week, the Broncos had an incredible comeback victory over Lake Dallas, but this week nothing went right, and Miller is ready for his team to learn from those first two games.
“Now we’ve had both ends of the spectrum,” Miller said. “Now we’ve got mashed potatoes and meatloaf, now we just need the gravy to go on top and that’s going and being resilient over the next three weeks into the heart of district to get ourselves into the playoffs. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Frisco Lone Star 75, Denton 0
Frisco Lone Star
24
28
7
16
—
75
Denton
0
0
0
0
—
0
LS — Justin Click 29 F
LS — Jaden Nixon 9 run (Justin Click kick)
LS — Fogo Sokoya 3 run (Justin Click kick)
LS — Marvin Mims 13 pass from Garret Rangel (Justin Click kick)
LS — Tejuan Hart 6 pass from Garret Rangel (Justin Click kick)
LS — Jaden Nixon 28 run (Justin Click kick)
LS — Marvin Mims 78 pass from Garret Rangel (Justin Click kick)
LS — Marvin Mims 85 pass from Garret Rangel (Justin Click kick)
LS — Jaden Nixon 10 run (Justin Click kick)
LS — 0 safety, ball carrier tackled in endzone
LS — Max Linhoff 40 pass from Dylan Deleon (Justin Click kick)