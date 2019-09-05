Former North Texas signee David Sow has enrolled at Texas A&M-Kingsville and been added to the Javelinas' roster, a school spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
Sow was rated No. 14 among junior college weakside defensive ends in the class of 2019 and was one of the top-rated recruits in UNT's signing class.
The former Navarro College standout did not report to UNT over the summer and also missed the opening of fall practice.
A school spokesman said on the opening day of fall drills that UNT’s staff hoped Sow would join the team at a later date.
Those hopes came to an end a short time later. Sow told the Denton Record-Chronicle that his plans to join the Mean Green “didn’t work out” and that he would continue his career at TAMUK, a Division II school.
TAMUK officials could not confirm that Sow would join the program late last month. He has since been cleared to join the team.
The Javelinas will open the season on Saturday when they host Saginaw Valley State.