North Texas quarterback Mason Fine vowed to do everything in his power to help salvage the Mean Green’s season on Tuesday, just days after one of the most disheartening losses in recent program history.
UNT fell to Charlotte 39-38 on Saturday, despite a monster game from its senior quarterback, who threw for 394 yards and a career high five touchdowns.
Victor Tucker caught a 34-yard pass from Chris Reynolds with 18 seconds left to give the 49ers the win and leave UNT (3-5, 2-2 Conference USA) needing three wins in its last four games just to become bowl eligible with six wins.
UNT entered the season of back-to-back nine-win campaigns and was the preseason pick to win C-USA’s West Division.
“I’m going to fight like hell,” Fine said during a particularly somber weekly UNT press conference. “I’m going to keep swinging and give it all I’ve got. I’m not going to go out this way.”
The Mean Green are going to have to capitalize on just about every opportunity they have left to go out on a high note, beginning with their homecoming game on Saturday against UTEP.
The Miners (1-6, 0-4) haven’t won a game since knocking off Houston Baptist in their season-opener back in August.
The Mean Green also have a game remaining against Rice, which is 0-8. The problem for UNT is that it has games left against Louisiana Tech and UAB.
Louisiana Tech is 7-1, leads C-USA’s West Division at 4-0 and hasn’t lost since falling at Texas in its season opener. UAB is 6-1 and is also on the hunt for the West Division title at 3-1.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has emphasized the importance of focusing on the little things the Mean Green can do to improve while handling the emotional toll of the season not unfolding as expected.
“It’s hard when things don’t go your way,” Littrell said. “Emotionally, it’s not easy to look at yourself in the mirror and understand that you made some mistakes that you have to get corrected to have the success you want as a team.”
The most glaring mistakes UNT made in its loss to Charlotte came in the final four minutes, when the Mean Green gave up a pair of touchdowns.
Littrell emphasized that those were not the only mistakes UNT made. He pointed to a blocked field goal and a key penalty that negated a 20-yard touchdown pass from Fine to Jaelon Darden in the fourth quarter as key points in the game.
Fine and his teammates are confident they can rebound from a tough loss and put together a run to become bowl eligible.
UNT hasn’t won back-to-back games all season, let alone win three games in the span of four games like it needs to now.
Fine and his teammates believe they are capable of reaching that goal, despite what has been a tough season thus far.
“We can turn it around,” safety Khairi Muhammad said. “I have been here for four years. I am going to grind and finish this out.”
Littrell acknowledges UNT facing injury issues
UNT was without several key players in its loss to Charlotte and could be short-handed again this week.
Running back DeAndre Torrey did not play against the 49ers. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and tight end Kelvin Smith went down during the game.
Starting left tackle D’Andre Plantin has missed the Mean Green’s last two games and is expected to be out for an extended period. All four are dealing with undisclosed injuries.
Littrell acknowledged that UNT is banged up but declined to speculate on whether any of his injured players would be available this week.
“I am never ready on Tuesday to say who will be out,” Littrell said. “It will depend on how treatment goes.”
Littrell: Fine going the extra mile in senior year
Fine added to a long list of memorable performances in his career in UNT’s loss to Charlotte. He threw for 394 yards and tossed a career high five touchdown passes.
It was all the other things Fine did that made an impression on Littrell.
“He played his best game,” Littrell said. “It wasn’t just the throws and checks he made. It was his energy on the sideline, being a great teammate and being positive. He did an unbelievable job overall.”
Littrell emphasized the importance of creating energy on the road before the Mean Green’s game at Charlotte because of the way UNT has struggled away from Apogee Stadium.
UNT has won just one of its last eight games outside of Denton dating back to last season following its loss to Charlotte.
Siggers comes back in big way
Running back Tre Siggers bounced back in a big way on Saturday after sitting out the Mean Green’s win over Middle Tennessee with an ankle injury.
Siggers rushed for 131 yards on just 17 carries against Charlotte, a performance that was overlooked after the 49ers rallied for the win.
“He ran the ball extremely hard as always and started to get into a rhythm,” Littrell said. “He wasn’t 100 percent. That shows his grit and toughness.
“We have to continue to find ways to get him the ball and at the same time take care of him. When he is 100 percent, he poses a great challenge for defenses.”