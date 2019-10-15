North Texas will have its most important player back on Saturday when it hosts Middle Tennessee.
Mason Fine, UNT's record-setting quarterback, was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, three days after he was knocked out of the Mean Green's loss to Southern Miss.
Fine left in the second half with an injury to his left shoulder.
"I’m feeling good," Fine said. "I went out of the game early but got back Sunday and started with treatment. I was here Sunday and all day Monday. I fully participated in practice today and should be ready to go."
That's good news for UNT, which is in a tough spot after its 45-27 loss to Southern Miss. The Mean Green fell to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play at the midpoint of the year.
UNT also lost leading rusher Tre Siggers to an ankle injury in its last outing. The news wasn't as promising when it came to the sophomore's status.
Siggers will be evaluated throughout the week, putting his status for Saturday's game in doubt.
Fine has thrown for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season and is the active leader in passing yards at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with 19,925. Siggers has rushed for 502 yards.
UNT might have just half of its leading offensive duo as it tries to pull out of tough stretch that has seen the Mean Green drop four of its last five games.
"Mason was full go today in practice," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "I expect him to be fine. We are still waiting on Tre. We will see how it goes throughout the week."
UNT is particularly deep at running back.
DeAndre Torrey rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries in the Mean Green's loss to Southern Miss. Nic Smith added 25 yards on six carries.
Littrell, players trying to focus in face of adversity
Littrell has encouraged everyone involved with UNT's program to evaluate themselves after consecutive losses.
UNT came into the season with high expectations after being picked to win C-USA's West Division in the league's preseason media poll. The Mean Green have struggled to live up to those expectations thus far this season.
"Coach Littrell preached in today’s and Sunday’s meetings about taking ownership as coaches but specifically as players," Fine said. "We have to prepare and also go out there and perform.
"We have to do our jobs and work on the fine details. That is what we are focused on this week."
Littrell acknowledged that he would include himself in the evaluation process when it comes to looking at what has gone wrong in the first half of the season.
"I have to do a better job as coach," Littrell said. "It’s our job to put them in the right situations.
"At the same time, guys have to make sure they are locked in and focused throughout the week. They have to make plays. We can’t bust routine things. We can’t take turns making mistakes as coaches and players. You are not going to be very good if you do that. Ultimately, we have to get better."
Littrell to look at preparation defensively
Littrell will look at more than just the results after UNT allowed 45 points in its loss to Southern Miss.
The game marked the third time in the Mean Green's four losses that they have given up at least 45 points in an up-and-down season. UNT's defense dominated in a 45-3 win over UTSA and also performed well in a 23-17 loss at Cal.
I always look back on preparation," Littrell said. "Were there looks or plays that we did not prepare them for. That is where I focus. I want to make sure they are prepared the right way.
"If they have seen the looks and the calls and we know how to execute those plays and don’t execute, that’s on you. It’s a two-way street. We have to do better all the way around."
UNT coaches, players respect MTSU
MTSU has long been one of the most consistent programs in C-USA. The Blue Raiders have been bowl eligible in 10 of the last 13 seasons, including the last seven in a row.
MTSU coach Rick Stockstill is in his 14th season with the Blue Raiders and was named C-USA's coach of the year last season. He has been named a conference's coach of the year six times.
UNT has faced MTSU just once in Littrell's tenure, a 30-13 loss in 2016. Littrell has studied MTSU while preparing for games against other C-USA teams in the years the teams have not played.
"They are a very good football team that is well coached," Littrell said. "Coach Stock has done a great job over the years of having his team prepared. He has won championships and bowl games. It’s going to be a dog fight in this league. You face great players and coaches. It won’t be any different this week."
Former UNT great Dunbar taken in XFL draft
UNT Hall of Fame running back Lance Dunbar was selected by the Dallas Renegades XFL draft on Tuesday.
The new professional football league will kick off in February.
Dunbar rushed for 4,224 yards and 41 touchdowns in his time at UNT from 2008-11 and played for the Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams.