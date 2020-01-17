Two of North Texas' stars of the last few seasons will have an opportunity to shine one last time on the college level and bolster their NFL hopes on Saturday in the East-West Shrine Bowl
Quarterback Mason Fine and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton were both selected to play in the annual all-star game. They will play for the West, which will take on the East at 2 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The game features some of the top players in college football annually and gives them the opportunity to make an impression on NFL officials.
More than 10 NFL general managers, as well as Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, have been spotted at practices leading up to Saturday's game.
Fine established himself as one of the best players in UNT history over the course of four seasons. He led the Mean Green to a pair of nine-win campaigns as a sophomore and junior and finished his career as one of the most productive players in college football history.
Fine threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career, totals that rank 28th and in a tie for 40th in major college football history.
"Mason will be successful in whatever he does because of who he is, the way he works and the way he goes about his business," UNT coach Seth Littrell said late last season. "He will get his opportunity in the NFL."
The question for Fine has always been if he can find a team that is willing to overlook his stature. He was lightly recruited coming out of high school after being named the player of the year in Oklahoma twice because he stands just 5-foot-11.
Fine found a school that was willing to take a chance on him in UNT and said late last season that he couldn't be happier with the way his college career turned out.
"I set my goals high," Fine said. "Looking back, I did all I can do. Sometimes people go to bed and regret not doing what they could have done. I have looked back and I gave it my all."
Hamilton was also a highly productive player for UNT. He finished his career tied for sixth in program history with 17 sacks, while his 28.5 tackles for loss rank sixth.
The question now for Fine and Hamilton is if they can find NFL teams that are willing to spend a draft pick on them or give them a shot as free agents. UNT is riding the longest draft drought among major college programs.
Linebacker Cody Spencer was the last UNT player selected back in 2004. The Mean Green have had several players go on to have successful NFL careers after being signed as free agents in recent years, including Craig Robertson, Lance Dunbar and Zach Orr.
Fine and Hamilton are considered late-round/free agent prospects. Both have caught the eye of outlets covering practices leading up to Saturday's game.
Fine and Hamilton are the latest UNT players to participate in all-star games in the last few days. Former UNT running back Loren Easly and safety Taylor Robinson played in the Spiral Tropical Bowl last week.
Fine and the rest of UNT's seniors played a key role in helping the Mean Green play in bowl games in three straight seasons before a 4-8 finish in 2019.