A phone call woke up Donald Smith at 3 a.m. this past summer, and to his surprise, it was one of his players.
The Denton defensive backs coach saw “Amir Fera” on the screen and answered it.
Fera was not in trouble, though. In fact, the opposite was true.
He was ready to talk to his coach about the work he had been putting in to earn playing time in the upcoming 2019 season. The only problem was he was nine hours ahead in Albania and just woke his coach up in the middle of the night again.
“He would wake me up with a call or send me a text message in the morning and say, ‘Sorry, I forgot, we’re out on the beach right now,’” Smith said. “But he’d send videos and they were actually running on the beach and lifting in a gym they found. And when he got here for summer he was in shape. He came back and played every rep in practice.”
Fera had plenty of work to do to make sure he was prepared for his first season on varsity as a junior, but he knew his time with family over the summer took precedence. His family is from Albania, a country bordering the Mediterranean Sea and Greece, and most of his relatives live there still. His parents moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area before he was born.
Still, his family makes the trip to Albania from mid-June through early August every summer to catch up with family. It’s an experience that Fera says helps keep him grounded and thankful.
“Economy-wise it’s pretty low, so when my parents came here, they sought job opportunities,” Fera said. “The [time there] shows me how lucky we are here in the states.”
Things like communication and family mean more in Albania, and it shows in Fera’s household, even when they’re not in Albania. The family is very open and has discussions regularly in their house.
But Albania doesn’t just offer a culture shift in terms of language, government and family. The country’s sports are also vastly different.
Albania’s two most popular sports are soccer and basketball for men. Bordering Greece, the home of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Albania's basketball popularity has continued to grow.
It perhaps explains why Fera’s family was basketball-first, highlighted by Fera’s older brother, Arbin.
The two would frequently play one-on-one and pickup games for fun, and Arbin even played on Denton’s varsity basketball team before graduating in 2017.
Fera’s parents were still quite unfamiliar with football, though, so he was nudged to play basketball instead, because of their fear of him getting injured.
“I played football in seventh grade and at first my parents were OK with it, but then they figured out what it was, and they were more cautious about it,” Fera said. “That’s when they tried to pull me off of the game, but I really love the sport.”
Fera’s passion for football quickly showed, as he was willing to do whatever it took to become a varsity-level player, even when it seemed like a long shot.
As a sophomore in 2018, he was on the second string of JV and moved from outside linebacker to safety, requiring not only a change in his perspective of the game, but also his technique and skill set.
He got to work, first by learning and working on football, but also running track and being a hurdler in both the 100- and 300-meter races. The work in Denton as well as in Europe helped propel him to be become the Broncos’ starting safety this year.
“To go from second team on sub-varsity last year to starting on our varsity this year is just a testament to how much work he put in,” Smith said. “From January to now, he’s been here every day and done everything we asked him to do. If he keeps getting bigger and stronger, we might have to move him again, but he’ll be on the field. He’s not going to be someone we’re without.”
Head coach Billy Miller echoed the support of Fera and raved about his development in his time at Denton.
“We watched Amir grow up since his freshman year,” Miller said. “Not to say he was timid, but he wasn’t as aggressive as what he’s grown into. We’ve watched him with each play, each game, and each year transition, and turn himself into the player he is now."
Every Sunday, Fera turns the Cowboys game on and watches it with his father.
His dad, being from Albania, is still learning the game and often has questions that Fera has to clear up. But the time serves as bonding for the two over a sport that his family hardly knew about before Fera picked up a helmet in middle school.
Now, Fera is a key cog in the Broncos’ defense, and part of what many consider to be the backbone of Denton's team.
“He provides a spark,” Miller said. "Amir is someone who’s going to be in the right spot at the right time and come with full effort, and he’s going to come with some steam. He fits right in with our secondary because he’s all about work. He’s a great kid and great for our program.”