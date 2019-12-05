In the fall of 1981, Brock coach Chad Worrell was a ball boy for Pilot Point’s football team that went on to win the Class 2A state championship.
The Bearcats defeated Garrison 32-0 to bring home the title, led by current Pilot Point coach Danny David. Now, nearly four decades later, Worrell and David will be on opposite sidelines as their teams duke it out for a spot in the Class 3A Division I semifinal.
Pilot Point (12-1) and Brock (11-2) square off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at HEB ISD’s Pennington Field in the 3A Division I Region I final.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” David said of facing Worrell with so much at stake. “He’s a Pilot Point boy. That makes this more special. I want Brock to win, unless they’re playing Pilot Point. We still root for them, except for this Friday night, when we hope they come up short.”
Worrell, who graduated from Pilot Point in 1990, echoed David’s sentiment.
“I’ve known Danny and his whole family my entire life,” Worrell said. “That’s home for me. They are great people. It’s nothing rivalry-wise. It’s bittersweet playing people you know and have ties to. Obviously, we want to win the football game. But listen, if Pilot Point wins and they’re the better team, our support will be for them going forward.”
David and Worrell are certainly no strangers to one another, and their teams aren’t, either.
Friday’s meeting will be the fifth time since 2016 that Pilot Point and Brock have played. The Eagles have won three of their four games against the Bearcats, with their lone loss coming earlier this season in Week 5.
Pilot Point won that game 20-14 on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Pitts to Aydon Cox midway through the fourth quarter.
Although the Bearcats have already beaten Brock once this year, David knows doing it a second time will be no small feat, especially on this stage. This will be the Eagles’ sixth straight appearance in the region final.
“They know how to win,” David said. “This is their time of year. They’re the kind of team that can turn it on because of their experience. I expect it to be one heck of a game.”
Pilot Point is coming off a 26-7 thrashing of No. 1 Wall last week, dismantling a Hawks team that had been ranked at the top of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 3A Division I poll for most of the year.
“We’re going to have to play pretty much a perfect game to have a chance to beat those guys,” Worrell said. “They’re playing the best football of anyone in the state. They didn’t just beat the No. 1 team in the state last week, they dominated. They made Wall look like a bad football team. And Wall is not a bad football team. We’ve got our hands full just trying to get ready for them.”
The Bearcats are led on offense by dual-threat quarterback Jacob Pitts, who has accounted for 2,717 total yards and 31 total touchdowns. Pitts has thrown for 2,021 yards and completed 71.8 percent of his passes.
On the ground, Pitts has rushed for 689 yards and nine scores. His partner in the backfield, Javon Bruce, has run for 1,381 yards and 21 touchdowns. Pilot Point is averaging 38.5 points and 414.3 yards per game.
“[Pilot Point’s] skill kids are as good as anybody in the state,” Worrell said. “I said that before we played them the first time. They’re as balanced a team as we’ve played all year, running and passing. They do both equally as well. They’re playing extremely well on both sides of the ball and have improved a lot since we played them 11 weeks ago.”
A win for the Bearcats would propel them into their first state semifinal since 2009, which was the last time Pilot Point won a championship.
But in order to get there, David and the Bearcats will have to go through a familiar foe — and play their best game of the season.
“We’re going to have to eliminate mistakes,” David said. “We can’t get behind the chains. We’ve got to play as focused as we can play. We have to play sound defense, make good tackles, wrap up and go out there and do what [we're] coached to do. We can’t try and do too much.”