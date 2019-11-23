GROESBECK -- Houston's Emery/Weiner combined a stingy defensive effort with a strong offensive attack on Saturday to score a 45-20 victory over the Calvary Lions in the second round of the TAPPS Six-man Division I playoffs.
Emery/Weiner pulled out to a 26-14 halftime lead over the Lions and then outscored Calvary 19-6 in the second half to improve to 10-1 for the season to advance to the semifinal round next weekend.
The Lions wrapped up the season with a 6-5 record after missing the playoffs last year.
David Lewis hit Jacob Helzer with a 15-yard scoring pass in the first quarter as the Lions cut Emery/Weiner's lead to 14-8.
Lewis got Calvary's second touchdown in the second quarter on a two-yard run. The Lions' final touchdown came in the third quarter while Beck Hillman hit Brice Coffey with a 15-yard scoring pass.
Calvary was limited to 236 total yards for the game, 138 of that on the ground. Lewis was the Lions' leading rusher with 87 yards on 18 carries and hit two-of-six passes for 53 yards. Hillman was four-of-seven passing for 45 yards.
Emery/Weiner rolled up 366 yards in total offense.