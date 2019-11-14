ARGYLE — The past 10 years have had a similar routine for Argyle. Win district, win the first playoff game by a lot, then advance into the teeth of the postseason.
The 2019 season continued the pattern, but in a unique yet familiar venue.
For the first time in its history at Eagle Stadium, the Eagles (11-0) played their opening postseason game at home.
Fueled by the presence of the postseason and home fans, Argyle defeated Dallas Carter 56-23 in the 4A Division I bi-district playoff round on Thursday night.
Everyone played well as a unit tonight,” senior quarterback Bo Hogeboom said. “For it to be officially our last time playing on this field, it’s really cool that we are able to play here again.”
The Eagles entered having won the past 10 bi-district playoff games by an average of 46 points and wasted little time against the Cowboys (6-5), continuing that trend of blowouts with a dominant first quarter.
On the first play from scrimmage, Hogeboom pitched the ball back to senior receiver Cade Merka who completed the trickery by launching a pass to a wide open senior receiver Alex Gonzales for a 59-yard touchdown pass. The fun continued as Argyle took a 28-7 lead in the first quarter and led 49-7 at halftime.
The offense finished the game with 435 yards from a variety of players as most of the starters did not play in the second half. Hogeboom had three touchdown passes and 230 yards on 14 of 16 passing, breaking the school record for most touchdown passes in a season, now at 45.
Junior receiver Cole Kirkpatrick had three receiving touchdowns tonight and 147 yards on six receptions to lead the team on the outside.
“We moved the ball very fast tonight,” Hogeboom said. “We made them tired and made them move side to side. Our linemen did a good job against their good defensive line. Then those first play touchdowns were really helpful to get us up 21-0.”
The defense stood their ground time and time again against a run-heavy Carter team, but the Cowboys adjusted well. Carter passed the ball for 261 of its 326 total yards, the most passing yards allowed by the Eagles all season.
The Cowboys had explosive playmakers, but Argyle largely held them in check, especially in the first half.
“We’ve played some very talented teams this year, Carter being one of them,” Rodgers said. “I was pleased with the way we responded. We put ourselves in good positions all night to be aggressive and to be fundamentally sound.”
Argyle heads into the area round scheduled to face Stephenville on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mansfield Vernon Newsom Stadium. While it was not a perfect showing, a home playoff rout filled with explosive plays gives the Eagles all the confidence they need heading into the remainder of the postseason.
“It was an awesome first for us [to play at home] and great for our kids,” Rodgers said. “Now, we have to show improvement every week, learn off of video, and be more cerebral about our preparation.”
Argyle 56, Dallas Carter 23
Dallas Carter 7 0 7 9 — 23
Argyle 28 21 7 0 — 56
SCORING SUMMARY
AY — Alex Gonzales 59 pass from Cade Merka (Caden Dodson kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 48 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Caden Dodson kick)
AY — Luke Farris 5 run (Caden Dodson kick)
CA — Xavier McDonald 1 run (Joel Orozco kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 13 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Caden Dodson kick)
AY — Knox Scoggins 16 run (Caden Dodson kick)
AY — Cole Kirkpatrick 7 pass from Bo Hogeboom (Caden Dodson kick)
AY — Luke Farris 6 run (Caden Dodson kick)
CA — Tailon Garrett 12 pass from Kace Williams (Joel Orozco kick)
AY — Michael Zarcone 8 pass from CJ Rogers (Caden Dodson kick)
CA — 0 safety, ball carrier stepped out of end zone
CA — Kace Williams 1 run (Joel Orozco kick)
TEAM STATS
CA AY
First Downs 17 19
Rushing Yards 39-65 41-91
Passing Yards 261 344
Passing 17-37-1 18-22-0
Punts-Avg 5-18.80 3-37.33
Penalties 7-49 4-31
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AY: Knox Scoggins 17-80, Luke Farris 9-28, Trevor Duck 12-3, Bo Hogeboom 1--9, CJ Rogers 2--11, CA: Kace Williams 9-51, Jamalrian Jones 19-16, Javon Jackson 3-9, Tailon Garrett 1-5, Xavier McDonald 7--16.
Passing — AY: Bo Hogeboom 14-16-0-230, Cade Merka 1-1-0-59, Jett Copeland 1-3-0-31, CJ Rogers 2-2-0-24, CA: Kace Williams 7-17-0-135, Xavier McDonald 10-20-1-126.
Receiving — AY: Cole Kirkpatrick 6-147, Alex Gonzales 4-93, Michael Zarcone 3-55, Jasper Lott 2-27, Cade Merka 3-22, CA: Tailon Garrett 6-122, Michael Samihamba 4-89, Redd Walker 5-37, Montray Borner 1-7, Jamalrian Jones 1-6.