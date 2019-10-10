Last week's win over Carrollton Turner breathed new life into a Denton team determined to make a playoff push over the next few weeks. It was a nearly flawless 70-0 win from top to bottom as the offense’s run game thrived behind backs Terrill Coleman and Connor Shelley, while the defense pitched its first shutout in more than six years.
Now, the Broncos (2-3, 1-1 in District 4-5A) turn their attention to a far more astute Grapevine team which they face on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We feel really good and we feel like we should play to our full potential this game,” Shelley said. “This is a big opportunity to beat them and so we’re treating it like a playoff game. Beating a team 70-0 brings motivation to us, but we can’t be cocky.”
After avoiding a morale slump after three straight losses, Denton hopes to stay level-headed and focused on a solid Mustangs (3-2, 1-1) team.
After narrow wins over Azle and Carrollton Creekview in the first four weeks of the season, Grapevine fell to Birdville 31-21 last week, dropping to .500 in league play.
Featuring quarterback Austin Alexander and running back Caleb Texada, the Mustangs promise to give the Broncos plenty to worry about. But Grapevine has had their share of struggles this season, which could open the door for Denton.
“They’re a formidable opponent and a playoff team from last year,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “You know they’re going to be well-coached and disciplined, but they are different than they were last year. This year, they have the coach's son at quarterback, Texada in the backfield and [Ben] Gair on the outside. They have weapons all over the field, so we have to be prepared.”
Dynamic playmakers have given the Broncos trouble so far this season, but Denton hopes it is turning a new page in the second half of the season. Along with the improvements defensively, a big point of emphasis from Miller has been the run game and the offensive line.
In order for Denton to start winning games against the upper echelon teams in the district, the run game will need to find consistent success as it did against Turner.
The mindset is there from the Broncos, but in order for them to pick up their biggest win of the season, they’ll need to execute and exude effort for four quarters on both sides of the ball.
“We have to understand that our effort is something that cannot be matched,” Miller said. “If we allow an opponent at any time in the week to match our effort, then we’re going to be in trouble. Our main message all week has been to not relent on anything we do.”