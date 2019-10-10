Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening...and becoming windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening...and becoming windy. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.