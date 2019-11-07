Even though confidence never wavered, there were questions of just how Denton would go about finding success in the 2019 season.
Losing 15 starters from a two-win team, including their top receiver and running back, the Broncos knew they still had the talent, but head coach Billy Miller needed something else.
He needed something to bring the team together and help players retain their focus even when adversity struck.
Then he remembered something safeties coach Donald Smith brought up in the spring track and football season — the phrase “DPS”.
It means, “District. Playoffs. State.” and has doubled as a hashtag that has stormed Denton’s social media, bringing added unity to the team.
One way or another, the hashtag shows the work Miller put into building a community, and now entering the final week of the regular season the Broncos are 4-5 overall, 3-3 in District 4-5A Division I, and still hold a shot at making the playoffs.
Denton faces Colleyville Heritage (5-4, 4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, ready to cap a resilient regular season. The Broncos need to win by 12 points or more to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in 4-5A Division I.
“It’s difficult for anybody to understand what goes into building a program and building a culture,” Miller said. “We have had a lot of turnover in the last two years, but our players have started to trust the coaches and their teammates and understand that we all have a common goal.”
“One of the things with DPS is that in the spring, we knew that if we could improve our psyche, we have guys that will compete and do the hard work, so the more continuity we have, the farther we’re going to go.”
Dedication, preparation and standard is the second meaning for DPS and that part of the motto has come around in the past two months, helping exemplify the team’s demeanor.
Going against a talented Panthers squad, the Broncos will need to be on the same page in order to pull off the upset.
Colleyville Heritage is led by quarterback AJ Smith’s 1,423 passing yards, running back Braxton Ash’s 636 rushing yards, and receiver Chad Turner’s 556 receiving yards.
But Denton’s defense has been primed over the past few weeks and is ready for the challenge.
“Up front we’re putting good pressure up, so it’s giving us a chance to cover,” defensive back Devin Barnett said. “The quarterback is having to throw it out earlier so it’s helping us in coverage. Colleyville’s a physical team on both sides, but we’re taking it seriously and practicing even harder.”