CORINTH — Denton’s Daniel ReCalderon nailed a 33-yard field goal in overtime to secure a 37-34 victory for Denton over Lake Dallas on Friday.
“That was one of the most amazing things I have ever been a part of,” said Denton coach Bill Miller. “They just kept fighting.”
Denton trailed 34-26 with just over two minutes remaining when Davian Guajardo connected with Javaan Evans for a 66 yard score, followed by a successful two point conversion, tied the game at 34-34.
“They came out tonight and it was a fight till the end. They gave me everything they had,” Miller said. “I asked them for 48 [minutes] and, crap, they had to come and give me an extra quarter.”
Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said he felt his defense improved in the second half, but didn’t play well against the run in the first half.
Lake Dallas was able to return an interception for a score late in the fourth to give Lake Dallas a 34-26 lead, but Young noted inexperience cost his defense in the end.
“We finally made a big play but we’ve got some inexperienced guys and we make a mistake,” Young said. “There’s great to come from this. … It did not look good at the end of the third quarter.”
What did look good was Lake Dallas’ first offensive possession, when the took a 7-0 lead when Brandon Engel connected with Kobe Minor for a 52 yard score.
Denton’s Connor Shelley answered to bring the Broncos to within one at 7-6, but Engel drove the ball in from 2 yards out to give Lake Dallas a 14-6 lead. Denton scored with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half to cut Lake Dallas’ lead to 14-13.
Denton would take a 26-14 lead late in the third quarter following a blocked punt returned for a score.
Engel exited the game in the second half and was replaced by Trevor Moon. Engel was a game-time decision leading up to the season opener with an undisclosed injury.
Young said following the game he doesn’t believe the injury was anything serious, but felt it was due to Engel not having many snaps in both the teams’ scrimmages.
Young added that he felt Engel played “great” despite limited reps leading up to the opener. Engel finished the night 11 of 17 for 218 yards and a touchdown. Moon threw for 36 yards and a touchdown — one of his two completions.
Denton’s Shelley led both teams in rushing, running for 146 yards on 19 carries with a score.
“The biggest deal on Connor was getting him used to playing on Friday nights,” Miller said. “He didn’t get many Friday night snaps last year and we knew coming into the season he was going to be a guy we were going to have to depend on.”
Miller said Shelley’s game improved as the game progressed and “had a really good night.”
Young said at the end of the day, “this L doesn’t mean anything later on.”
“I think definitely after watching us tonight, i think we can fight for a playoff spot. There is no doubt in my mind,” Young said.
He also noted his offense’s production was a bright spot, as the Falcons failed to score a touchdown in the two scrimmages prior to Friday’s opener. Lake Dallas had 511 total yards, but committed two turnovers.
Lake Dallas will host Frisco Centennial on Sept. 6, while Denton will host Frisco Lone Star.
Denton 37, Lake Dallas 34
Denton
0
13
13
8
3
—
37
Lake Dallas
7
7
0
20
0
—
34
LD — Kobe Minor 52 pass from Brandon Engel (Anthony Patti kick)
DN — Connor Connor Shelley 24 run (Jonah Lawrence kick failed)
LD — Brandon Engel 1 run (Anthony Patti kick)
DN — Drew Coker 6 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jonah Lawrence kick)
DN — Javaan Evans 63 pass from Davian Guajardo (Jonah Lawrence kick failed)
DN — 1 blocked punt return (Jonah Lawrence kick)
LD — Godwin Ugochukwu 3 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Hunter Hope 25 pass from Trevor Moon (Ike Onyekwere run failed)
LD — Christian Hernandez 40 interception return (Anthony Patti kick)
DN — Kevin Bell 66 pass from Davian Guajardo (Connor Connor Shelley pass from Davian Guajardo)
DN — Daniel Re Calderon 34 FG
DN
LD
First Downs
12
33
Rushing Yards
28-154
69-272
Passing Yards
185
239
Passing
11-24-1
14-25-1
Punts-Avg
4-42.00
0-0.00
Penalties
6-80
9-69
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
2-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DN: Connor Connor Shelley 19-146, Drew Coker 6-4, Deonte Cates 1-2, Davian Guajardo 2-2, LD: Ike Onyekwere 33-131, Lindsey Lindsey 16-67, Brandon Engel 5-22, Kobe Minor 2-17, Trevor Moon 6-15, Godwin Ugochukwu 4-12, Fabian Nava 3-8.
Passing — DN: Davian Guajardo 11-24-1-185, LD: Brandon Engel 11-17-0-218, Trevor Moon 2-6-0-36, Kobe Minor 0-1-1-0, Lindsey Lindsey 1-1-0--15.
Receiving — DN: Javaan Evans 3-72, Kevin Bell 1-66, Samuel Strange 2-26, Connor Connor Shelley 1-8, Drew Coker 1-6, Benjamin Schmuhl 1-4, Cameron Stevenson 1-3, Jason Carter Carter 1-0, LD: Kobe Minor 4-73, Jaden McGrew 3-71, Hunter Hope 4-59, Lindsey Lindsey 2-36, Fabian Nava 1-0.