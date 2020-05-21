Denton offensive coordinator Tommy Poynter was announced as the next head coach and athletic director at Wills Point High School on Wednesday night.
Wills Point ISD trustees confirmed Poynter's hire at a board meeting.
Poynter spent the 2019 campaign with the Broncos. He helped Denton finished 4-6 overall — its best record since 2016.
"Coach Poynter is a great man and great coach," Denton head coach Billy Miller said. "He helped us tremendously in a number of ways. From the way we structured our program to the way we've built a positive nature around here doing what's right for kids and being kid-first, and really trying to build a tradition of hope around this campus."
Miller said Poynter's replacement is still in the works.
Prior to Denton, Poynter served as the offensive coordinator at Sanger in 2018.
Poynter takes over a Wills Point program that went 6-5 last season, falling to Fairfield in the bi-district round of the playoffs.